Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Alicia Alonso, Cuba's ballet legend, dies at age 98

Legendary Cuban ballerina Alicia Alonso, who achieved global acclaim in the 1940s and went on to run the internationally renowned National Ballet of Cuba for decades, died on Thursday at age 98, state-run media said. "Alicia Alonso has gone and left an enormous void, but also an unbeatable legacy," President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in a post on Twitter. "She positioned Cuba at the altar of the best of dance worldwide. Thank you Alicia for your immortal work."

Prince William follows in mother Princess Diana's footsteps in Pakistan

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate on Thursday joined locals in a cricket match in the Pakistani city of Lahore before a trip to a cancer hospital that his mother, Princess Diana, visited a year before her death. The Pakistani government hopes the couple's four-day official visit will boost the country's image as a tourist and business destination, after decades of sectarian violence and political unrest.

Prince Harry wells up at awards for seriously ill children

Britain's Prince Harry was overcome with emotion on Tuesday when he spoke at an event for seriously ill children, welling up as he explained how the event pulled at his heart strings now he was a father. Harry, joined by his wife Meghan, briefly broke down as he made a speech at the WellChild Awards, recalling his feelings the year before when Meghan was pregnant and they contemplated how they would feel if their child became ill.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to pinching woman's buttocks in club

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to pinching a woman's buttocks in a nightclub last October, four months after he was charged with groping a woman in a separate incident. Manhattan prosecutors said Gooding pinched the woman at Manhattan's Tao nightclub after making a sexually suggestive remark to her earlier in the evening, and denied it when she confronted him.