Reuters: Romania moves air defense systems to border with Ukraine

Romania is moving its air defense systems closer to its border with Ukraine, Reuters reported on Sept. 29.

Additional measures include the deployment of four U.S. F-16 jets and an expanded no-fly zone, according to Reuters.

Since early September, the impact of Russian attacks against Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, which forms part of the border between Ukraine and Romania, began to spill over into Romanian territory.

Debris from Russian attack drones have been found in Romania at least three times, Dan Neculăescu, the country's ambassador to NATO, said on Sept. 13.

While Russian drones are not intentionally targeting Romania, the situation is still "unacceptable," Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Sept. 21.

Iohannis previously denied that any Russian drones had crossed into Romanian territory but then summoned the Russian ambassador to Romania in mid-September after more drone fragments were found.

Despite Russia's claims that it does not intend to attack Romania, Iohannis acknowledged the Romanian residents who live near the Danube River and border with Ukraine "are scared."

Romania has built shelters to protect the civilian population near the Danube River in case of falling debris.



