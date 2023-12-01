Reuters: SBU targets rail line in Siberia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) allegedly detonated explosives on a Russian military supply rail line in Siberia, an unnamed Ukrainian source told Reuters on Nov. 30.

The SBU detonated four explosives overnight as a cargo train was moving through the Severomuysky Tunnel in the Buryatia Republic, north of Mongolia. The alleged explosions caused a fire on the train.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify that the alleged detonations took place.

Russian media previously confirmed a fire on the train but provided no details of an alleged explosion.

Russia's Investigative Committee said a train carrying fuel caught fire but did not elaborate on the cause. No casualties were reported as a result of the fire.

The location of the alleged attack lies 4,000 kilometers west of Ukraine's border and would be indicative of Kyiv's ability to conduct military operations deep inside Russia.

If confirmed, the sabotage would not be the first time Ukraine has allegedly damaged rail infrastructure within Russia. In May, an "unidentified explosive device" went off on railway tracks near the Snezhetskaya station in Russia's Bryansk region, derailing a freight train.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, there have been multiple reports of fires breaking out across Russia and other acts of sabotage which some believe to be carried out by the Ukrainian military or local partisan groups.



