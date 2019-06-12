Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB notebook: Ortiz 'flashed that smile' in recovery

Former Red Sox star David Ortiz is in stable condition after a second surgery in Boston, his wife Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement provided by the team. "David arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital last night and underwent a successful second surgery. He is stable, awake, and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU where he is expected to remain for the next several days," she said.

NFL notebook: Saints' Jordan reportedly lands $52.5 million extension

The New Orleans Saints and defensive end Cameron Jordan reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The extension will take the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher through the 2023 season and be worth $52.5 million -- with a max value of $55 million, including performance-based bonuses -- and $42 million in guaranteed salary, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

NBA notebook: Davis wants trade to Lakers or Knicks

Klutch Sports and Anthony Davis envision the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks as the only fitting destinations for the All-Star power forward. According to The Athletic, Davis narrowed his official preferred list of four teams submitted to the Pelicans at the 2019 All-Star break to only two. Still, Davis has no say in the matter based on his existing contract. He could choose to instruct Rich Paul and Klutch Sports to inform suitors he will not sign beyond next season, but the same message of uncertainty didn't halt the Toronto Raptors' 2018 pursuit of Kawhi Leonard.

Woods takes stroll down Pebble memory lane before work

Much has changed since Tiger Woods romped to a record 15-stroke victory at the 2000 U.S. Open at scenic Pebble Beach. In the ensuing 19 years, Woods' body has been battered and surgically repaired, equipment has improved and his hairline is receding. However, the Pebble Beach Golf Links has remained pretty much unchanged and so has Woods' strategy as the U.S. Open returns to the breath-taking coastal California course.

Ortiz up walking after second surgery in Boston

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz took his first steps -- literally -- on Tuesday in his recovery from a gunshot wound. Ortiz got up and walked a bit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, accompanied by his wife and children, his spokesman, Leo Lopez, told CNN.

12 international players available in NBA draft

Twelve international players, led by prospective top-10 pick Sekou Doumbouya of Guinea, remained in the NBA draft at the final deadline to withdraw on Tuesday. Doumbouya, an 18-year-old power forward who plays for Limoges in France, is rated the ninth-best draft prospect by both ESPN and CBS.

Semenya wins in Montreuil, intends to defend 800m world title

Caster Semenya, who is battling the sport's governing IAAF over rules that prevent her from running her preferred distance races unless she takes testosterone-suppressant medication, won a 2,000 meters at the Montreuil athletics meeting on Tuesday. The double Olympic champion has appealed a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision that supported the IAAF's rule that XY chromosome athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs), like Semenya, can only race in distances from 400m to a mile if they take medication to lower their testosterone levels.

Morgan scores five as U.S. beat Thailand with record 13-0 win

Striker Alex Morgan scored five times as holders the United States began their World Cup campaign with a record 13-0 win over Thailand on Tuesday. The Group F result was the largest margin of victory in either the men's or women's World Cup.

Thiem seeks to end Serena row with mixed doubles offer

Austria's Dominic Thiem has extended an olive branch to Serena Williams after their media room misunderstanding at the French Open by offering to partner the American in mixed doubles at Wimbledon or the U.S. Open. Thiem, who finished runner-up at Roland Garros, was left fuming after being asked to make way for Williams at a post-match news conference following her third round defeat in the first week of the tournament.

Boston chases another title as Bruins, Blues play Game 7

The city of Boston has celebrated more than its fair share of sports championships in recent years, but never before has it played host to Game 7 of a Stanley Cup Final. That will change after Wednesday, when the Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues in the winner-take-all showdown. The matchup marks the 17th time the finals have gone seven games, with the home team winning 12 of the previous instances.