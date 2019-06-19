Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Federer begins grasscourt season with win over Millman in Halle

Roger Federer began his preparations for next month's Wimbledon Championships with a 7-6(1) 6-3 victory over unseeded Australian John Millman in the opening round of the Halle Open on Tuesday. Competing in his first match since being beaten by eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the French Open semi-finals, the Swiss proved too strong for Millman in the grasscourt tournament.

NBA notebook: Lakers hope to add third star

The Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James in place and Anthony Davis on the way, reportedly are attempting to clear enough salary-cap space to make a run at a third star player this summer. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks, the Lakers are looking to expand the agreed-upon trade that would bring in Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, hoping to add other teams who might take fringe players off their hands.

Coach Kerr backs Scots to bring 'A-game' against Argentina

Scotland must "bring their A-game" to their final group stage match of the women's World Cup against Argentina on Wednesday if they are to have any hope of reaching the last-16, coach Shelley Kerr has said. World Cup debutants Scotland are bottom of Group D after defeats by Japan and England, but victory over Argentina in Paris could help guide them into the knockout rounds as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Thousands of Broncos fans pay tribute to Bowlen

More than 5,000 Denver Broncos fans attended owner Pat Bowlen's memorial service on Tuesday, according to the team. Bowlen died last week at age 75 after a fight with Alzheimer's disease. The team hosted a public memorial service at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, where fans walked past photos and memorabilia from Bowlen's life and watched a video tribute in his honor.

MLB notebook: Umpires angered by Machado discipline

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association criticized the one-game suspension of San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado, calling it "a slap in the face" and "a disgrace to the game." Machado was suspended for "aggressively arguing and making contact with" plate umpire Bill Welke as he disputed a called third strike in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Panama beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 at Gold Cup

Panama scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-0 Gold Cup win over Trinidad and Tobago in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Tuesday. After a lackluster first half, Panama took the lead in the 53rd minute when they intercepted a pass deep in opposition territory before Armando Cooper netted his first Gold Cup goal.

NFL notebook: Falcons WR Jones in line for extension

The Atlanta Falcons are confident they will re-sign wide receiver Julio Jones to a new long-term extension before training camp begins next month, ESPN reported Tuesday. Jones has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020. He signed a contract adjustment as training camp opened last July -- giving him $4.4 million, including $2.9 million from his 2019 salary, up front -- and the team reportedly promised to do a full extension this offseason. That came after Jones missed the Falcons' entire offseason program and threatened to hold out into training camp.

MLB roundup: Yanks' Tanaka shuts out Rays

Masahiro Tanaka pitched a two-hitter and was backed by two homers, as the New York Yankees opened a 10-game homestand with a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. Tanaka (5-5) turned in a third straight strong start against the Rays, allowing only a leadoff single to Austin Meadows in the fourth and a two-out single to Willy Adames in the fifth. In three starts this season against Tampa Bay, Tanaka has allowed one run on 10 hits and one walk in 22 innings, with 23 strikeouts.

Osaka outlasts Sakkari to advance in rain-hit Birmingham Classic

World number one Naomi Osaka was tested by Maria Sakkari in her first-round match at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham but eventually went through to the last-16 of the grasscourt tournament with a hard-fought 6-1 4-6 6-3 win on Tuesday. In her first match since her third-round exit at Roland Garros earlier this month, 21-year-old Osaka struggled with her first serve against the world number 33 and took two hours to dispatch her Greek opponent.

U.S. defeat Guyana 4-0 in Gold Cup opener

The United States defeated Guyana 4-0 on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota to get their Gold Cup title defense off to a winning start. The United States opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Weston McKennie delivered a pass to a cutting Paul Arriola, who fired it into the back of the net to the delight of a supportive crowd at Allianz Field.