Reuters Sports News Summary

McIlroy rues unforced errors at 14th hole at U.S. Open

If Rory McIlroy falls narrowly short of winning the U.S. Open on Sunday, he might well look back with regret at the mess he made of the 14th hole in the second round at Pebble Beach. Although McIlroy finished the day only four strokes behind halfway leader Gary Woodland, he could have -- and probably should have -- been closer.

NBA notebook: Leonard headed for free agency

Kawhi Leonard plans to decline a $21.3 million player option for the 2019-20 season, paving his way to free agency and possibly out of Toronto. The Raptors are preparing for Leonard to entertain all offers on the open market just one year after a trade brought him to Toronto.

On fire Woodland takes U.S. Open lead, Tiger fumes

Gary Woodland shot out of the U.S. Open woodwork with an error-free six-under 65 to steal the halfway lead from Justin Rose on Friday, while a fuming Tiger Woods insisted he was still in the ball game after a bogey-bogey finish. Out in the morning wave, overnight leader Rose set the target with a grinding one-under 70 and saw off all his early challengers on a chilly day on the Monterey peninsula.

MLB notebook: Gunman says he shot Ortiz by mistake

The man charged with shooting Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz admitted that he shot him but said he was hired to kill someone else. TMZ Sports reported Friday that 25-year-old Rolfi Ferreira Cruz told reporters who had crowded outside the jail in the Dominican Republic that Ortiz was not the target. Through the bars of his cell, Cruz said he was sent to the Santo Domingo club on Sunday to kill a man who happened to be dressed like Ortiz.

NHL notebook: Islanders lock up Eberle with 5-year deal

Forward Jordan Eberle agreed to a five-year contract that will keep him with the New York Islanders, the team announced on Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed, but The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that it is worth $27.5 million.

Golf: Molinari takes a hike but still U.S. Open contention

They come from around the world to play Pebble Beach and enjoy the seaside layout's spectacular vistas but Italy's Francesco Molinari saw far more than he wanted in a costly second round U.S. Open hike on Friday. Playing the back nine first and cruising along at two-under par enjoying the view from near top of the leaderboard, the Italian suddenly veered off course at the eighth hole when he sent his tee shot over the cliffs into a tangle of brush.

WWC roundup: England nips Argentina to reach round of 16

Jodie Taylor scored in the 62nd minute as England notched a 1-0 Group D victory over Argentina at Le Havre, France, on Friday to clinch a spot in the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup. Beth Mead set up the goal with a left-footed cross from the left, and Taylor used her right foot to knock it past Argentina goalkeeper Vanina Correa for England (2-0-0, six points)

Injuries, free agency cloud Warriors' future

The Golden State Warriors' offseason of uncertainty has begun. One day after the Toronto Raptors eliminated Golden State from the NBA Finals in six games, Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers met with the media Friday, although few answers are readily available for a dynasty that faces multiple key questions.

Cardinals knock off Mets in 10 in suspended game

Paul DeJong delivered a tie-breaking RBI single in the top of the 10th inning Friday afternoon as the St. Louis Cardinals finished off a two-day comeback and beat the host New York Mets 5-4 in the completion of a game suspended by rain Thursday night. The game resumed at 6:10 p.m. ET after a "delay" of more than 17 hours. The Cardinals scored twice -- via two-out hits from Kolten Wong and Harrison Bader -- in a rainy top of the ninth Thursday off Mets closer Edwin Diaz to tie the game before play was suspended.