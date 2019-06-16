Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Blues celebrate while it rains on their parade

Heavy rain didn't dampen the spirits of the St. Louis Blues or their fans Saturday as a crowd estimated in the hundreds of thousands turned out to see the 2019 Stanley Cup champions parade through downtown. It was the first Stanley Cup title in franchise history for the Blues, who began play in 1967. St. Louis defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday night. The city of St. Louis hadn't celebrated a major title since the Cardinals won the 2011 World Series.

Fleming and Prince book Canada's last-16 spot

Jessie Fleming and Nichelle Prince got second-half goals to give Canada a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday and book their place in the last 16 of the women’s World Cup. Canada dominated the first half and Fleming put them ahead three minutes after the interval following a fine run by Prince who cut the ball back for her team mate to score from eight meters.

MLB notebook: Yanks add slugger Encarnacion from Mariners

The New York Yankees acquired designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, according to multiple reports. Multiple outlets report the Mariners and Yankees will split the remainder of Encarnacion's contract, and the Yankees will send back pitching prospect Juan Then, who was traded from the Mariners to the Yankees in November of 2017.

Antuna hat trick helps Mexico to Cuba rout in Gold Cup opener

Uriel Antuna scored a hat-trick as Mexico got their Gold Cup campaign off to a dominant start with a 7-0 rout of Cuba in their opener at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The 21-year-old was a last-minute replacement for injured defender Jorge Sanchez in the Mexico squad for the tournament and the addition paid big dividends.

Pars the stars as Woodland keeps U.S. Open lead

Usually birdies and bogeys are the focal point of any round but for Gary Woodland it was pars that provided the highlights on Saturday, sending him into the final round of the U.S. Open with a one shot lead. Woodland's two-under 69 featured three birdies and a lone bogey but with his four shot lead trimmed to two and Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka stalking him, it was par saves at 12 and 14 that were key to his round.

Rowing chief Rolland pleased as Tokyo 2020 venue opens

Sea Forest Waterway, which will play host to rowing events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, opened on Sunday with the sport's world governing body praising organizers for delivering a "world class" venue on schedule. Sprint canoeing as well as para-rowing and para-canoeing will also feature at the newly-built venue next year.

Reports: Pelicans agree to trade Davis to Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans agreed to trade All-Star big man Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in return for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks -- including the No. 4 overall selection in next week's draft -- ESPN reported Saturday. The deal, which cannot be made official until July 1, gives the Pelicans two of the top four picks next week, after they won the lottery for the top overall pick. According to ESPN, they will take Duke star Zion Williamson first overall and consider trading the fourth overall pick, with several teams already expressing interest.

Report: Nets, Russell could part ways

D'Angelo Russell could be the first domino to fall if Kyrie Irving signs with the Brooklyn Nets. The 23-year-old Russell is a restricted free agent coming off his best NBA season. He averaged 21.1 points and seven assists while starting all 81 games for the Nets.

Canada crush Martinique 4-0 in Gold Cup opener

Prolific teenager Jonathan David scored twice as Canada thrashed Martinique 4-0 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday to win the opening match of the Gold Cup. Canada threatened from the outset and it felt like only a matter of time before Les Rouges would break through, which they did in the 33rd minute when David intercepted a poor back pass deep in Martinique territory and drilled it home.