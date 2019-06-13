Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Raptors take second crack at title in Warriors' Oakland farewell

The Toronto Raptors hope to celebrate the closing of Oracle Arena with a party of international magnitude when they take a second shot at the championship Thursday night in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. The Raptors were two minutes away from securing Canada's first-ever NBA title Monday in Game 5 before falling victim to a barrage of 3-pointers from Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry in a 9-2 finish that was historic on at least two levels.

NFL notebook: Pats file tampering charges vs. Texans

The Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans and the NFL opened an investigation, according to multiple reports Wednesday, regarding Houston's attempts to hire New England director of player personnel Nick Caserio as its new general manager. The Texans fired former GM Brian Gaine on Friday, 17 months after giving him a five-year contract and one day after the Patriots' Super Bowl ring ceremony. According to multiple reports, new Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby -- the Patriots' former team chaplain -- was at Thursday's ring ceremony, as was Caserio.

McIlroy nearly leaves red-hot putter in Canada

Rory McIlroy swapped his putter for a Toronto Raptors jersey after winning the Canadian Open and nearly forgot to get it back before heading off to the U.S. Open, said the Northern Irishman on Wednesday. After riding a red hot putter to a final round of 61 on Sunday at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club, McIlroy said that while he has made some stupid mistakes trading his putter for an NBA team jersey would have been one of biggest.

WWC roundup: Germany tops Spain to stay atop Group B

Sara Daebritz scored in the 42nd minute and Germany defeated Spain 1-0 on Wednesday in the Women's World Cup at Valenciennes, France, to remain undefeated after two games in Group B. The victory all but assures that Germany (2-0) will advance to the next round. The two-time winners of the Women's World Cup have one more Group B game, which will be played Sunday against South Africa.

Cowboys WR Cooper says he won't hold out

Preparing for his first training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Amari Cooper is also entering the final season of his rookie contract. However, the 24-year-old is far more focused on his team than his contract, and he vows to continue to practice through the offseason and not hold out in hopes of forcing the Cowboys' hand.

MLB notebook: Padres rookie Paddack sent down

San Diego Padres right-hander Chris Paddack, in the midst of a strong rookie season, was surprisingly optioned to Class-A Lake Elsinore (Calif.) on Wednesday. Multiple media outlets reported that the move was made in an effort to limit Paddack's innings or give him a rest. Reportedly, Paddack will be back in the majors soon, and the demotion won't affect his major league service time as long as he returns within 20 days.

Blues dump Bruins to win Stanley Cup after agonizing 52-year wait

The St. Louis Blues completed a most improbable journey and wiped out decades of misery by beating the Boston Bruins on Wednesday to capture their first Stanley Cup and set off a celebration that was 52 years in the making. The Blues defeated host Bruins 4-1 to clinch the best-of-seven series 4-3 and end the longest wait in National Hockey League history for a team to win their first championship.

Reports: Celtics' Irving changes agents, fueling Durant rumors

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving parted ways with his longtime agent Jeff Wechsler is expected to sign with Jay-Z's Roc Nation, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Irving is set to opt out of the final year of his five-year contract to become an unrestricted free agent as of June 30, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Suspects offered $8,000 to kill baseball's David Ortiz

The alleged shooter of David Ortiz has been arrested along with four others in a group offered nearly $8,000 to kill the former Boston Red Sox star at a Dominican Republic bar, authorities said on Wednesday. The arrests came as Ortiz, 43, recovered in a Boston hospital following a second round of surgery on Tuesday, according to his family, which said he was sitting up and had taken a few steps.

NBA notebook: Durant undergoes Achilles surgery

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant revealed on social media Wednesday that he underwent surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Tweeting out a photo showing him recovering in a hospital bed, Durant confirmed the severity of the injury after he was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto. He had returned to action in the game after being sidelined with a right calf strain for about a month.