Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Brailsford backs Froome to come back after horror crash

Team Ineos manager Dave Brailsford expects four times Tour de France champion Chris Froome to return to elite cycling after last week's horror crash at the Criterium du Dauphine. Froome sustained multiple fractures including broken femur, elbow and rib bones in a high speed crash and was airlifted to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Athletics: Lyles gets break from uncalled false start to run fast 150

Noah Lyles overcame an apparent false start to run the fourth-fastest 150 meters of all time on a wet elevated straightaway in Boston on Sunday. After television footage showed the world and Olympic 200m favorite leaving the starting blocks early, Lyles was given a second chance and romped to a personal best 14.69 seconds in the Adidas Boost Boston Games.

Jansen holds on as Dodgers edge Cubs

Cody Bellinger hit a home run, and closer Kenley Jansen found a bit of redemption as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 3-2 victory Sunday over the visiting Chicago Cubs. Jansen earned his 21st save, although just barely, one day after he gave up a two-run home run to Anthony Rizzo in the ninth inning that gave the Cubs a 2-1 victory.

MLB notebook: Yanks' Stanton nears return

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Giancarlo Stanton will return from the injured list and play on Tuesday. Boone added that newly acquired slugger Edwin Encarnacion will be active Monday night when the Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays. Encarnacion, acquired from the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night, is leading the American League with 21 home runs.

Perth confirmed as host for Fed Cup final

Perth has been named host city for this year's Fed Cup final between Australia and France, which will be held from Nov. 9-10 at the RAC Arena. The final will mark the first time in a decade Perth has hosted a Fed Cup tie and is also Australia's first home final since 1978.

Henderson becomes most prolific Canadian winner on LPGA Tour

Ontario's Brooke Henderson became the most prolific Canadian winner on the LPGA Tour when she pipped four players by one stroke at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Sunday. Henderson finished at 21-under-par 267 at Blythefield Country Club to secure her ninth career victory at the age of 21.

Hovland breaks Nicklaus mark with best U.S. Open score by amateur

Viktor Hovland ended his amateur career in style on Sunday by breaking a U.S. Open record that Jack Nicklaus had held for 59 years. The Norwegian's four-under-par 280 total at Pebble Beach was two strokes better than the best previous score by an amateur, set by Nicklaus at Cherry Hills in Colorado in 1960.

Raptors' Nurse poised to coach Team Canada

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is seeking another title with another team. Just days after the Raptors won the NBA championship in six games over the Golden State Warriors, Nurse said Sunday a deal was "just about done" to make him the coach of the Canadian national team.

Woodland ready to fight off U.S. Open challengers

Gary Woodland will take a wafer-thin one shot lead into the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, looking over his shoulder at hard-charging major winners at Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose. Without a top-10 finish in his first 27 majors, Woodland has only recently become a factor at golf's top events and says he is fully prepared for a pressure packed Sunday with some of sport's biggest names breathing down his neck.

Lloyd leads dominant U.S. past Chile into last 16

Veteran striker Carli Lloyd scored twice as the United States beat Chile 3-0 on Sunday, sending the current holders into the last 16 at the Women's World Cup despite some remarkable resistance from the opposition goalkeeper Christiane Endler. Lloyd, one of the biggest names in the women's game, became the first player to score in six consecutive World Cup matches but missed out on a hat-trick when she put a late penalty wide.