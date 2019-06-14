Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Broncos owner Bowlen dies at age 75

Pat Bowlen, who won three Super Bowls over three decades as owner of the Denver Broncos, died Thursday at age 75 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. The Broncos revealed in a statement shortly after midnight local time Friday that Bowlen passed away at his home in Denver.

NFL notebook: Chiefs TE Kelce eager to return

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expects to be 100 percent at the start of training camp next month. Kelce said he'll be recovered from offseason ankle surgery when the Chiefs take the field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.

MLB roundup: Ohtani's historic cycle powers Angels

Shohei Ohtani went 4-for-4 and became the first Japanese-born player in the majors to hit for the cycle as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Ohtani launched his eighth home run in a three-run first inning, doubled in the third, tripled in the fifth and singled in the seventh to author the eighth cycle in club history. Ohtani became the seventh Angel to hit for the cycle, joining Jim Fregosi (twice), Dan Ford, Dave Winfield, Jeff DaVanon, Chone Figgins and Mike Trout.

WWC roundup: Australia scores improbable win over Brazil

Australia rallied from a two-goal, first-half deficit to earn a 3-2 victory over Brazil on Thursday in Group C play at the Women's World Cup from Montpellier, France. In danger of remaining winless in group play, Australia found itself in a 2-0 hole after goals in the 27th minute from Marta (on a penalty kick) and another in the 38th minute from Cristiane. Marta now has 16 goals all-time in the Women's World Cup over five different tournaments.

Ortiz remains in 'guarded' condition in ICU

Red Sox legend David Ortiz remained in guarded condition in the surgical intensive care unit at a Boston hospital Thursday morning, his wife, Tiffany, said in a statement released by the team. "He continues to heal and make progress. David will continue to recover in the ICU and future updates on his condition will be provided when necessary," she said.

Dino-mite! Raptors win Canada's first NBA championship

The Toronto Raptors delivered Canada its first NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday that set off a country-wide celebration. With a nation hanging on their every shot, Canada's only NBA team put the finishing touches to a remarkable 4-2 series upset that denied the Warriors a fourth championship in five years.

Warriors' Klay Thompson has ACL tear

Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during Golden State's series-ending Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, the team said. Thompson was attempting to score a fast-break layup in the third quarter of Game Six when he was fouled from behind. The 29-year-old landed awkwardly and fell to the court grabbing his left knee.

ATP roundup: Qualifier stuns top-seeded Zverev in Stuttgart

Qualifier Dustin Brown, who hadn't won an ATP Tour match since 2017 before this week, stunned top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3 in a second-round matchup of German players in the MercedesCup at Stuttgart, Germany. Brown, ranked 170th in the world, beat a top-10 player for the fifth time in his career. He was slowed over the past two years by a back injury.

New Zealand fired up by cruel Netherlands defeat

New Zealand's heart-breaking defeat by the Netherlands in their women's World Cup opener had ignited an even bigger fire in the bellies of the Football Ferns ahead of their next encounter against Canada, midfielder Katie Bowen said. New Zealand kept the eighth-ranked Dutch at bay until a Jill Roord header in the 92nd minute sealed the three points for the European champions.

Rose rides hot putter to U.S. Open lead

Justin Rose rode a red-hot putter to an opening round of six-under-par 65 and a one-shot lead at the U.S Open on Thursday while Tiger Woods and two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka turned in scrappy efforts to stay in contention. With near perfect conditions on the Monterey peninsula, little wind and soft greens, the Pebble Beach Golf Links was left to the mercy of the world's best.