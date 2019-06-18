Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Well-traveled QB McCown retires, joins ESPN

Josh McCown, whose 17-year NFL career spanned 10 teams, announced his retirement Monday. His longest tenure with any franchise was four seasons, that being with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted McCown in the third round of the 2002 draft.

Rangers' Pence (groin) lands on IL

The Texas Rangers placed outfielder Hunter Pence on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a strained right groin. Pence sustained the injury Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he was playing right field and chasing Jose Peraza's hit into the corner in the fifth inning. He pulled up near the line as the ball landed and bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double.

Kyrgios welcomes 'warrior' Murray's return

Australian Nick Kyrgios has welcomed Andy Murray's return to tennis after hip surgery, saying he could not believe his eyes when he ran into the Briton practicing at Queens Club on Monday. Murray, who underwent a hip resurfacing operation five months ago, is making his comeback this week by partnering Feliciano Lopez in the doubles.

Polkinghorne out, 16-year-old Fowler an option for Matildas

Australia central defender Clare Polkinghorne is unavailable for their final Group C game at the women's World Cup, coach Ante Milicic has said, but 16-year-old striker Mary Fowler could get a runout against Jamaica. The Matildas, who have one loss and one win in their group matches so far, are strong favorites to beat Jamaica in Grenoble on Tuesday and take their place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Presidential candidates back U.S. team's pay equality demands

The U.S. women's national team's call for equal pay is gathering support from a number of presidential candidates and advocates as the World Cup holders keep obliterating the opposition in their pursuit of a fourth title in France. "As we cheer them on in the World Cup, we must support their fight off the field for equal pay," former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted minutes before the team's match against Chile on Sunday.

Toronto Raptors two-million strong NBA victory bash marred by shooting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some 2 million other fans cheered the NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Monday in a victory celebration that united the nation, but the party was marred by a shooting that seriously wounded two people. Five double-decker buses that carried the players and their families moved along the parade route at a snail's pace due to the massive crowd, as players including Kawhi Leonard, who was named most valuable player of the NBA Finals, sprayed champagne on the fans.

MLB roundup: Yanks' Tanaka shuts out Rays

Masahiro Tanaka pitched a two-hitter and was backed by two homers, as the New York Yankees opened a 10-game homestand with a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. Tanaka (5-5) turned in a third straight strong start against the Rays, allowing only a leadoff single to Austin Meadows in the fourth and a two-out single to Willy Adames in the fifth. In three starts this season against Tampa Bay, Tanaka has allowed one run on 10 hits and one walk in 22 innings, with 23 strikeouts.

NHL notebook: Karlsson signs $92 million deal with Sharks

All-Star defenseman Erik Karlsson signed an eight-year deal to remain with the San Jose Sharks. The team did not release contract figures, but multiple reports on Monday said it's worth about $11.5 million per year -- $92 million total. His contract will be among the NHL's richest in annual average value. Connor McDavid of Edmonton is the league's highest-paid player, with a $12.5 million annual average value.

