Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Man held in David Ortiz shooting charged with drug, weapons offenses

A man being held in the Dominican Republic in connection with the shooting and serious wounding of retired Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was charged in New Jersey on Thursday with drug and weapons violations in an unrelated case, the U.S. Justice Department said. Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz, 25, of Paterson, New Jersey, was indicted in Newark on three federal counts, including conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine and possession of a firearm to traffic drugs, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

USOPC say it is making progress on reforms amid new legislation

A top U.S. Olympic official on Thursday said the organization is addressing its failure to protect its athletes from the sexual abuse of a team doctor, comments that come days after legislation was introduced aimed at reforming the body. U.S. Congresswoman Diana DeGette on Monday announced legislation that would create a commission to look into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and its national governing bodies, which run the individual sports.

Costa Rica beat Bermuda to advance to Gold Cup quarter-finals

Goals from Mayron George and Elias Aguilar helped Costa Rica to a 2-1 victory over Bermuda in Texas on Thursday that also earned them a place in the quarter-finals of the Gold Cup with a match to spare. Haiti, who earlier beat Nicaragua 2-0, also qualified for the quarter-finals with Costa Rica's victory. Both sides have won two games and meet in New Jersey in their final Group B match on Monday.

Canada's Trudeau hands out gifts to remind Americans who won NBA title

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday took a break from high-level Washington talks to gently remind his American hosts that, for the first time ever, a basketball team from Canada had won the NBA title. Trudeau turned up to a meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi bearing gifts with the logo of the Toronto Raptors, who beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the National Basketball Association Finals.

Osaka's Birmingham exit gives Barty shot at number one

French Open champion Ashleigh Barty could become the first Australian woman to top the tennis rankings in more than 40 years if she wins the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham following Naomi Osaka's second round exit on Thursday. Osaka, who became world number one after winning the Australian Open, needed to reach the Birmingham final to guarantee she would stay ahead of Barty in the rankings but lost 6-2 6-3 to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.

NBA trade roundup: Hawks move up to No. 4, take Hunter

The Atlanta Hawks acquired the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft from the New Orleans Pelicans for four picks, according to multiple reports an hour before Thursday's draft was scheduled to begin. That pick, which the Pelicans acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal, became Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter. Like all other trades, the deal cannot become official until July 6.

MLB notebook: Yankees' Judge to return Friday

The New York Yankees are expected to activate slugger Aaron Judge from the injured list on Friday and have him in the lineup to face the Houston Astros. Judge has missed two months with a strained left oblique sustained during a swing on April 20, but he isn't worried about easing back in or avoiding re-injury upon his return.

Favorite son McIlroy vows to stay focused at British Open

Rory McIlroy knows he will be the center of attention at next month's British Open, but is confident he can maintain his focus and perform at his best as the championship returns to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951. McIlroy wants to treat the July 18-21 event at Royal Portrush like any other Open, difficult as that might be at a course some 100 kilometers from where he grew up in Holywood.

MLB roundup: Yanks continue HR streak, down Astros

Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu homered in the bottom of the fourth inning as the New York Yankees connected for the 23rd consecutive game and recorded a 10-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium in the opener of a four-game series. Edwin Encarnacion added his league-leading 23rd homer by hitting a two-run drive in the seventh, as the Yankees won their sixth straight.

Green grabs first round lead at Women's PGA Championship

Australian Hannah Green held a one-shot lead at the end of the opening round of the Women's PGA Championship on Thursday after Michelle Wie was reduced to tears as she pondered her future in the wake of an opening round 84. Green fired four birdies in an otherwise flawless round for a four-under-par 68 on a wet and windy day in Chaska, Minnesota to earn her first career lead at a major tournament.