Reuters Sports News Summary

NBA notebook: Lakers hope to add third star

The Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James in place and Anthony Davis on the way, reportedly are attempting to clear enough salary-cap space to make a run at a third star player this summer. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks, the Lakers are looking to expand the agreed-upon trade that would bring in Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, hoping to add other teams who might take fringe players off their hands.

Coach Kerr backs Scots to bring 'A-game' against Argentina

Scotland must "bring their A-game" to their final group stage match of the women's World Cup against Argentina on Wednesday if they are to have any hope of reaching the last-16, coach Shelley Kerr has said. World Cup debutants Scotland are bottom of Group D after defeats by Japan and England, but victory over Argentina in Paris could help guide them into the knockout rounds as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Australia goes Kerr-azy after four-goal blitz at World Cup

Tributes rained down on Sam Kerr in Australia on Wednesday after the striker-captain became the nation's first player - male or female - to score a World Cup hat-trick in a four-goal blitz of Jamaica. Kerr did it all by herself in Grenoble on Tuesday, firing the Socceroos to a 4-1 win over the eliminated Reggae Girlz and a last 16 clash against Norway..

Ex-UEFA head Platini released after being questioned over Qatar World Cup

Michel Platini, the former head of European soccer association UEFA, was released in the early hours of Wednesday after having been questioned over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament to Qatar. Platini's lawyer, William Bourdon, said his client was innocent of all charges and that he had been questioned on "technical grounds."

MLB notebook: Umpires angered by Machado discipline

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association criticized the one-game suspension of San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado, calling it "a slap in the face" and "a disgrace to the game." Machado was suspended for "aggressively arguing and making contact with" plate umpire Bill Welke as he disputed a called third strike in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Panama beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 at Gold Cup

Panama scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-0 Gold Cup win over Trinidad and Tobago in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Tuesday. After a lackluster first half, Panama took the lead in the 53rd minute when they intercepted a pass deep in opposition territory before Armando Cooper netted his first Gold Cup goal.

MLB roundup: Red-hot Blackmon makes history in Rockies' rout

Charlie Blackmon became the first Colorado player to have at least three hits in five consecutive games as the Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1 in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Blackmon, who set a major league record with 15 hits in a four-game series against the San Diego Padres last weekend, went 3-for-5 with a double on Tuesday. He is the 12th player since 1900 -- and the first since Houston's Jose Altuve (July 4-9, 2017) -- with three hits or more in five consecutive games, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

NFL notebook: Falcons WR Jones in line for extension

The Atlanta Falcons are confident they will re-sign wide receiver Julio Jones to a new long-term extension before training camp begins next month, ESPN reported Tuesday. Jones has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020. He signed a contract adjustment as training camp opened last July -- giving him $4.4 million, including $2.9 million from his 2019 salary, up front -- and the team reportedly promised to do a full extension this offseason. That came after Jones missed the Falcons' entire offseason program and threatened to hold out into training camp.

U.S. defeat Guyana 4-0 in Gold Cup opener

The United States got their Gold Cup title defense off to a flying start with a 4-0 win over Guyana in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Tuesday. The United States opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Weston McKennie delivered a pass to Paul Arriola, who found the back of the net to fire up the crowd at Allianz Field.

Possession key for Cameroon clash, says New Zealand's Longo

New Zealand's slim hopes of making it to the knockout rounds of the women's World Cup for the first time will depend on denying Cameroon possession in their last Group E game in Montpellier on Thursday, midfielder Annalie Longo has said. The 'Football Ferns' are bottom of the group and need a hefty victory against the world's 46th ranked side to have any hope of advancing to the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides.