Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Nadal considered ending season after Indian Wells injury

French Open champion Rafa Nadal has said he nearly ended his season after being forced to withdraw from the Indian Wells semi-finals with a knee injury in March but played through the pain at Roland Garros to clinch a record-extending 12th title. Nadal conceded a walkover to Roger Federer at Indian Wells and skipped the Miami Open before returning to the tour for the clay season, where he lost three semi-finals in a row before winning titles in Rome and Paris.

NFL notebook: Saints' Jordan reportedly lands $52.5 million extension

The New Orleans Saints and defensive end Cameron Jordan reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The extension will take the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher through the 2023 season and be worth $52.5 million -- with a max value of $55 million, including performance-based bonuses -- and $42 million in guaranteed salary, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

NBA notebook: Davis wants trade to Lakers or Knicks

Klutch Sports and Anthony Davis envision the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks as the only fitting destinations for the All-Star power forward. According to The Athletic, Davis narrowed his official preferred list of four teams submitted to the Pelicans at the 2019 All-Star break to only two. Still, Davis has no say in the matter based on his existing contract. He could choose to instruct Rich Paul and Klutch Sports to inform suitors he will not sign beyond next season, but the same message of uncertainty didn't halt the Toronto Raptors' 2018 pursuit of Kawhi Leonard.

Ortiz up walking after second surgery in Boston

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz took his first steps -- literally -- on Tuesday in his recovery from a gunshot wound. Ortiz got up and walked a bit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, accompanied by his wife and children, his spokesman, Leo Lopez, told CNN.

12 international players available in NBA draft

Twelve international players, led by prospective top-10 pick Sekou Doumbouya of Guinea, remained in the NBA draft at the final deadline to withdraw on Tuesday. Doumbouya, an 18-year-old power forward who plays for Limoges in France, is rated the ninth-best draft prospect by both ESPN and CBS.

MLB roundup: Pence's inside-the-park HR propels Rangers

Hunter Pence hit an inside-the-park home run, and the Texas Rangers defeated the host Boston Red Sox 9-5 on Tuesday night. With a runner on second in the sixth inning, Pence hit a high fly ball just inside the right field foul pole. Boston's Brock Holt lunged into the crowd in an effort to catch the ball, but it fell just over his glove.

Morgan scores five as U.S. beat Thailand with record 13-0 win

Striker Alex Morgan scored five times as holders the United States began their World Cup campaign with a record 13-0 win over Thailand on Tuesday. The Group F result was the largest margin of victory in either the men's or women's World Cup.

Thiem seeks to end Serena row with mixed doubles offer

Austria's Dominic Thiem has extended an olive branch to Serena Williams after their media room misunderstanding at the French Open by offering to partner the American in mixed doubles at Wimbledon or the U.S. Open. Thiem, who finished runner-up at Roland Garros, was left fuming after being asked to make way for Williams at a post-match news conference following her third round defeat in the first week of the tournament.

Cruelly denied by the Dutch, Kiwis will recover, says coach

New Zealand had no reward for a dogged defensive display against the Netherlands on Tuesday when a stoppage-time goal denied them a point in their women's World Cup opener but coach Tom Sermanni says their campaign is far from over. The Dutch posed the Kiwi defense no end of problems in Le Havre but had nothing to show for their dominance until Jill Roord headed in at the back post in the 92nd minute.

Boston chases another title as Bruins, Blues play Game 7

The city of Boston has celebrated more than its fair share of sports championships in recent years, but never before has it played host to Game 7 of a Stanley Cup Final. That will change after Wednesday, when the Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues in the winner-take-all showdown. The matchup marks the 17th time the finals have gone seven games, with the home team winning 12 of the previous instances.