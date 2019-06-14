Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Denver Broncos owner Bowlen dies, had suffered from Alzheimer's

Pat Bowlen, owner of the Denver Broncos for more than three decades, has died after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease, his family and the football team said on Friday. Bowlen, 75, died peacefully at home in Denver on Thursday night, surrounded by relatives, his family said in a statement.

Golf: Tougher conditions at U.S. Open as early wave heads out

The U.S. Open birdie-fest looked ready to come to an end as cool, overcast conditions greeted the morning wave at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Friday, with overnight leader Justin Rose and Tiger Woods out on the course. Rose took full advantage of ideal conditions in Thursday's opening round, firing a six-under 65 to match the lowest round ever at a U.S. Open at the scenic seaside layout, set by Woods in 2000, to take a one-shot lead.

Japan back on track with 2-1 win over Scotland

Strikers Mana Iwabuchi and Yuika Sugasawa were on the scoresheet as Japan got their women's World Cup campaign back on track with a 2-1 victory over Scotland in Rennes on Friday. Japan, champions in 2011 and finalists four years ago, were coming off a uninspiring goalless draw with lowly-ranked Argentina in their opener but looked much sharper in the attacking third against Scotland.

U.S. veteran defends goal celebrations against Thailand

Veteran U.S. forward Carli Lloyd defended her World Cup team mates on Friday after widespread criticism of their exuberant goal celebrations during the 13-0 trouncing of Thailand. Lloyd herself earned some credit for consoling luckless Thai goalkeeper Sukanya Chor Charoenying and accompanying her off the field after the record-smashing match in Reims on Tuesday.

MLB roundup: Ohtani's historic cycle powers Angels

Shohei Ohtani went 4-for-4 and became the first Japanese-born player in the majors to hit for the cycle as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Ohtani launched his eighth home run in a three-run first inning, doubled in the third, tripled in the fifth and singled in the seventh to author the eighth cycle in club history. Ohtani became the seventh Angel to hit for the cycle, joining Jim Fregosi (twice), Dan Ford, Dave Winfield, Jeff DaVanon, Chone Figgins and Mike Trout.

Tennis: Fognini to make debut at Laver Cup

Italian Fabio Fognini will make his debut in the Laver Cup this year after being named in captain Bjorn Borg's Team Europe lineup alongside Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev on Friday. The third edition of the match against Team World will be held in Geneva in September. Team Europe won the first two editions in Prague in 2017 and Chicago last year.

Dino-mite! Raptors win Canada's first NBA championship

The Toronto Raptors delivered Canada its first NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday that set off a country-wide celebration. With a nation hanging on their every shot, Canada's only NBA team put the finishing touches to a remarkable 4-2 series upset that denied the Warriors a fourth championship in five years.

Tennis: In-form Berrettini cruises into Stuttgart semis

Italian Matteo Berrettini cruised into the Stuttgart Open last four on Friday after making light work of American Denis Kudla with a 6-3 6-3 win in just over an hour. The 23-year-old world number 30, who beat second seed Karen Khachanov in the previous round, looked at ease on the grass court of the Wimbledon warm-up event, despite having won his two tour titles to date on clay.

Warriors' Klay Thompson has ACL tear

Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during Golden State's series-ending Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, the team said. Thompson was attempting to score a fast-break layup in the third quarter of Game Six when he was fouled from behind. The 29-year-old landed awkwardly and fell to the court grabbing his left knee.

Leonard's future with Raptors hangs over team's maiden NBA title

The Toronto Raptors took down the dynastic Golden State Warriors to win Canada's first NBA title but now face perhaps their toughest battle yet as they try to convince Kawhi Leonard to have a long-term future with the team. Leonard, whom the Raptors acquired last July as part of a blockbuster trade with San Antonio, carried Toronto to heights few thought possible and will draw plenty of interest from other teams when he becomes a free agent on June 30.