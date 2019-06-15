Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA notebook: Leonard headed for free agency

Kawhi Leonard plans to decline a $21.3 million player option for the 2019-20 season, paving his way to free agency and possibly out of Toronto. The Raptors are preparing for Leonard to entertain all offers on the open market just one year after a trade brought him to Toronto.

Sweden defender Fischer's statue vandalized in Linkoping

Sweden defender Nilla Fischer's statue was vandalized in Linkoping, an incident which, according to midfielder Caroline Seger, raises deeper questions about gender equality in the country. Swedish media reports said a local resident noticed on Saturday morning that the main body of the statue had been knocked from its plinth.

On fire Woodland takes U.S. Open lead, Tiger fumes

Gary Woodland shot out of the U.S. Open woodwork with an error-free six-under 65 to steal the halfway lead from Justin Rose on Friday, while a fuming Tiger Woods insisted he was still in the ball game after a bogey-bogey finish. Out in the morning wave, overnight leader Rose set the target with a grinding one-under 70 and saw off all his early challengers on a chilly day on the Monterey peninsula.

Woodland driving for show, putting for dough at U.S. Open

Throughout his career Gary Woodland as been better known for his work with a driver than a putter but that all might change after he rode a red-hot flat stick to the top of the U.S. Open leaderboard on Friday. Woodland had all facets of his game firing on a cool day on the Monterey peninsula as he carded a six-under 65 to equal the low round for any U.S. Open played at Pebble Beach, a mark set by Tiger Woods in 2000 and matched by Justin Rose on Thursday.

Murray to face top seeds in Queen's Club doubles return

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will face Queen's Club top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah when he makes his return from hip surgery alongside Spain's Feliciano Lopez next week. Murray, 32, is playing doubles as he takes his first steps back to the tour having undergone a hip resurfacing operation earlier this year.

Miedema double helps Netherlands to beat Cameroon to seal last-16 spot

Vivianne Miedema scored twice to become Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer as the European champions beat Cameroon 3-1 on Saturday to reach the last 16 at the women's World Cup. Cameroon, playing the Netherlands for the first time in a competitive match, adopted a cautious approach at Stade du Hainaut, with five players in the back line and four in front of them for the majority of the game.

MLB roundup: Renfroe, Padres stun Rockies in 12

Hunter Renfroe highlighted a five-run 12th inning with his third home run of the game, and the San Diego Padres rallied from seven runs down to beat the Colorado Rockies 16-12 in Denver on Friday night. Renfroe finished with four hits and five RBIs, Manny Machado homered and also had four hits, and Craig Stammen (5-3) got the win for the Padres in a game that lasted 5 hours, 4 minutes. Ian Desmond hit an inside-the-park home run, and Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl also went deep for the Rockies.

NHL notebook: Islanders lock up Eberle with 5-year deal

Forward Jordan Eberle agreed to a five-year contract that will keep him with the New York Islanders, the team announced on Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed, but The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that it is worth $27.5 million.

Report: Nets, Russell could part ways

D'Angelo Russell could be the first domino to fall if Kyrie Irving signs with the Brooklyn Nets. The 23-year-old Russell is a restricted free agent coming off his best NBA season. He averaged 21.1 points and seven assists while starting all 81 games for the Nets.

Sonnen retires from MMA after loss

Chael Sonnen walked away from his 22-year MMA career after a loss Friday night, saying the defeat showed him he had "used up all my toughness." "I'm not as tough as I used to be," Sonnen, 42, said, per ESPN. "I don't want it as bad as I used to. I used to walk through stuff like this."