Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Randle opting out of Pelicans deal

Julius Randle might not be part of the new-look, post-Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans. The 6-foot-9 Randle signed a one-year contract with the Pelicans last summer that included a $9.1 million player option for 2019-20. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Randle will decline the option and become a free agent.

Brazil authorities put freeze on Neymar mansions amid tax dispute

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar's off-pitch woes continue to mount, as Brazilian tax authorities put a freeze on dozens of his mansions and other properties amid a long-running tax dispute, local media reported Monday. The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported that Brazilian authorities blocked 36 properties in Brazil as they seek 69 million reais ($18 million) in back taxes. They claim that amount is due in connection with Neymar's 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona.

Presidential candidates back U.S. team's pay equality demands

The U.S. women's national team's call for equal pay is gathering support from a number of presidential candidates and advocates as the World Cup holders keep obliterating the opposition in their pursuit of a fourth title in France. "As we cheer them on in the World Cup, we must support their fight off the field for equal pay," former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted minutes before the team's match against Chile on Sunday.

Perth confirmed as host for Fed Cup final

Perth has been named host city for this year's Fed Cup final between Australia and France, which will be held from Nov. 9-10 at the RAC Arena. The final will mark the first time in a decade Perth has hosted a Fed Cup tie and is also Australia's first home final since 1978.

Raptors parade trophy through Toronto, uncertainty lingers

Two weeks from now, the Toronto Raptors' roster might look as different as Danny Green's combed-out mohawk with looming decisions from Kawhi Leonard, Marc Gasol and Green that brought an air of uncertainty to Monday's street party in Ontario. As the Raptors gathered with mobs of fans Monday to celebrate their NBA championship, the next chapter for the Raptors will be on hold as a series of decisions that shape the future of the franchise are made.

France's women smash TV viewing records, advertising costs spike

France is once again gripped by football fever -- a year after the men's national team triumphed on the world stage, the women's team is cruising through the group stages and smashing TV audience records in their own World Cup. Stadiums are selling out, and TV broadcasters are bumping up the price of advertising slots as millions tune in. Les Bleues' star players are fast becoming household names.

Yankees expect Stanton-Encarnacion-Judge in lineup this week

In the span of a week, the New York Yankees' lineup could get a complete makeover with the addition of American League home run leader Edwin Encarnacion and the healthy return of outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. Encarnacion, acquired from the Seattle Mariners, might be in the lineup Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays as the Yankees return home from a road trip for what is setting up as an explosive homestand.

Rockets GM downplays reports of tension between Harden, Paul

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said he isn't concerned by reports of tension between James Harden and Chris Paul. Morey also said the Rockets shouldn't be overlooked as the team to beat in the NBA's Western Conference, even as free agency shuffles the deck.

Woodland ready to fight off U.S. Open challengers

Gary Woodland will take a wafer-thin one shot lead into the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, looking over his shoulder at hard-charging major winners at Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose. Without a top-10 finish in his first 27 majors, Woodland has only recently become a factor at golf's top events and says he is fully prepared for a pressure packed Sunday with some of sport's biggest names breathing down his neck.

Onus on younger generation to beat 'big three' at Wimbledon: Tsitsipas

Younger players must take responsibility and break the hegemony at Wimbledon to ensure there is a new champion this year, Greek world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas has said. Since 2003, one of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray have won the title at Wimbledon, with the Swiss leading the way with eight titles.