Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Auger-Aliassime powers past Tsitsipas into Queen's semis

Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime became the youngest player in 20 years to reach the semi-finals of the Queen's Club championships as he dispatched top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas with consummate ease on Friday. The 18-year-old was cool, calm and collected throughout the contest on a sunlit center court as he claimed a 7-5 6-2 victory and emulate Lleyton Hewitt who made the semis in 1999, aged 18.

Norway's Saevik juggling studies and sport at women's World Cup

When Norway's Karina Saevik is not busy training or helping her country progress at the women's World Cup, she can be found with her head buried in books as she juggles academics and soccer. Saevik, who is studying to be a teacher, is one among a number of Norwegian players who have academic pursuits and are determined to make the most of their time off in France.

De Colo expresses interest in returning to NBA

Nando De Colo, who last played in the NBA during the 2013-14 season, is looking to make a return after spending the last five seasons in the EuroLeague with CSKA Moscow, ESPN reported. The 6-foot-5 guard played for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2012-13 season before splitting the 2013-14 season with the Spurs and Toronto Raptors following a Feb. 20, 2014 trade. He was drafted in the second round by the Spurs in 2009.

American fans in France hope for Women's World Cup 'Tour de Four'

They're calling it the "Tour de Four". Thousands of exuberant U.S. soccer fans have descended on France for the Women's World Cup, soaking up the sights and sounds of Paris and other cities while reveling in the electric performances of the Stars and Stripes team.

Pitino leaving Greece, seeking return to NBA

Rick Pitino is leaving Panathinaikos, the team he coached to a Greek League championship this season, he told ESPN on Friday. The Hall of Famer said he turned down an offer to return as the franchise's president and head coach in order to pursue a job in the NBA, either in coaching or in a player personnel or advisory role.

Goalkeepers at World Cup to avoid bookings for stepping off line in shootouts: IFAB

Goalkeepers at the women's World Cup will not be booked for stepping off the goalline during penalty shootouts to reduce the likelihood of them being sent off, soccer's law-making body IFAB said on Friday. New regulations brought in from June 1 by IFAB mean that goalkeepers must have one foot at least partly on the line when the penalty is taken and can neither stand behind nor in front of it.

Zverev tumbles out of Halle quarters after defeat by Goffin

World number four Alexander Zverev's quest for a first title at the Halle Open came to a grinding halt as the two-times runner-up was stunned 3-6 6-1 7-6(3) by David Goffin in the quarter-finals on Friday. Belgium's Goffin saved seven of 10 break points to overcome the tournament's second seed and home favorite in two hours and 16 minutes to set up a semi-final clash with Italy's Matteo Berrettini, who beat third seed Karen Khachanov 6-2 7-6(4).

FIFA ramps up pressure on Iran to grant women access to matches

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has ramped up the pressure on Iran to ensure local female football fans are allowed to attend men's World Cup qualifiers in the Islamic Republic later this year. In a letter seen by Reuters sent to the Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI), Infantino requested a timeline to be delivered to FIFA that would result in women to being able to buy tickets for the qualifiers, which begin on Sept. 5.

FIA rejects Ferrari's request to review Vettel penalty

Formula One stewards on Friday rejected Ferrari's bid to review a decision that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in the Canadian Grand Prix, ruling that the Italian team had presented no significant or new evidence. The Italian team believed they had 'overwhelming' proof to back their bid for a review but the FIA revealed some of that was Sky Sports' television analysis by Indian racer Karun Chandhok.

MLB roundup: Yanks continue HR streak, down Astros

Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu homered in the bottom of the fourth inning as the New York Yankees connected for the 23rd consecutive game and recorded a 10-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium in the opener of a four-game series. Edwin Encarnacion added his league-leading 23rd homer by hitting a two-run drive in the seventh, as the Yankees won their sixth straight.