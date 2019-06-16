Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Blues celebrate while it rains on their parade

Heavy rain didn't dampen the spirits of the St. Louis Blues or their fans Saturday as a crowd estimated in the hundreds of thousands turned out to see the 2019 Stanley Cup champions parade through downtown. It was the first Stanley Cup title in franchise history for the Blues, who began play in 1967. St. Louis defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday night. The city of St. Louis hadn't celebrated a major title since the Cardinals won the 2011 World Series.

MLB roundup: Yanks snap skid, add slugger Encarnacion

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer, and Nestor Cortes Jr. pitched five-plus effective innings of relief for his first career win as the New York Yankees snapped a three-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory over the host Chicago White Sox on Saturday night. The Yankees won on a night in which they traded for Edwin Encarnacion from the Seattle Mariners, allowing New York to slot the American League's home run leader into its lineup as the designated hitter.

Antuna hat trick helps Mexico to Cuba rout in Gold Cup opener

Uriel Antuna scored a hat-trick as Mexico got their Gold Cup campaign off to a dominant start with a 7-0 rout of Cuba in their opener at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The 21-year-old was a last-minute replacement for injured defender Jorge Sanchez in the Mexico squad for the tournament and the addition paid big dividends.

Tennis: Berrettini overpowers Auger-Aliassime to lift Stuttgart title

Italian Matteo Berrettini claimed his first grasscourt title with a 6-4 7-6(11) victory over Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Stuttgart Open final on Sunday. World number 30 Berrettini saved five points in the marathon second set tiebreak and held on to win it 13-11 for his third ATP crown in last 11 months.

Pars the stars as Woodland keeps U.S. Open lead

Usually birdies and bogeys are the focal point of any round but for Gary Woodland it was pars that provided the highlights on Saturday, sending him into the final round of the U.S. Open with a one shot lead. Woodland's two-under 69 featured three birdies and a lone bogey but with his four shot lead trimmed to two and Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka stalking him, it was par saves at 12 and 14 that were key to his round.

Tennis: American Riske stuns home favorite Bertens to lift title in Rosmalen

American Alison Riske recovered from an opening set bagel and saved five championship points as she stunned home favorite Kiki Bertens 0-6 7-6(3) 7-5 to lift the Libema Open title in Rosmalen on Sunday. Bertens had three match points at 5-4 in the second set, but her American opponent came through with a string of volleys at the net to hold for 5-5.

Rampant Sweden pummel Thailand 5-1 to book last 16 spot

Sweden produced a breathtaking display of attacking soccer to thrash Thailand 5-1 in Nice on Sunday and book their place in the last 16 of the women's World Cup. Thailand, coming off a record 13-0 loss to defending champions United States in their Group F opener, conceded twice in the opening 20 minutes as they struggled to win aerial battles against a much taller Swedish team.

Fury the entertainer downs Schwarz in second round TKO

British heavyweight Tyson Fury made quick work of German Tom Schwarz on Saturday as he danced and jabbed his way to a dominant second round TKO before finishing his evening in Las Vegas with a song. The former world champion, who entered the fight as a heavy favorite, controlled the bout with his jab in the first round before ending it with a devastating combination in the second.

Loss to Colombia highlights scale of Messi's task to win Copa

There is nothing Lionel Messi craves more than winning a trophy with Argentina but his side's haphazard performance in the 2-0 Copa America defeat by Colombia on Saturday laid bare the difficulty of the task he faces. Messi, who turns 32 later this month and is running out of chances to lift a trophy with his country, had warned that Argentina were far from favorites to win this Copa America after losing the finals in 2015 and 2016 to Chile on penalties.

Returning Sharapova inspired by 'ultimate fighter' Nadal

Maria Sharapova says she will draw inspiration from Rafael Nadal's incredible powers of recovery as she resumes her injury-hit career on the Spanish great's island next week. The 32-year-old Russian has not played a competitive match since pulling out of the St Petersburg Open in January and underwent surgery on her right shoulder a few weeks later.