Reuters Sports News Summary

A little knowledge goes a long way for South Africa striker Kgatlana

Forward Thembi Kgatlana is hoping her inside knowledge of China can spur South Africa to victory in their women's World Cup Group B fixture at the Parc des Princes on Thursday. Along with national team mate Linda Motlhalo, the reigning African Women's Player of the Year plays for Beijing BG Phoenix in the Chinese Super League, and is confident she can add to her stunning goal in the 3-1 defeat by Spain last Saturday.

Semenya hopes to inspire South Africa at women's World Cup

Double 800 meters Olympic champion Caster Semenya hopes she can be an inspiration to the South Africa team competing at the women’s World Cup after paying a visit to their camp in Paris on Wednesday. Semenya won a 2,000 meters event on the outskirts of Paris this week and dropped in on the squad ahead of their vital Group B clash against China at the Parc des Princes on Thursday.

Agent Paul to Celtics: Davis won't sign

Agent Rich Paul warned the Boston Celtics: Trade for All-NBA center Anthony Davis, and he'll be one-year rental. The Celtics are among the teams rumored to be pursuing a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for the disgruntled Davis, who becomes a free agent after the 2019-20 season. Boston has the assets to put together a more attractive trade package than many teams in the running.

Dominican police arrest second suspect in shooting of baseball star David Ortiz

Police in the Dominican Republic arrested a second suspect on Tuesday evening in the shooting of David Ortiz, the retired Boston Red Sox baseball star, the Boston Globe reported. The arrest came as Ortiz, 43, recovered in a Boston hospital room following a second round of surgery on Tuesday, according to his family.

Thailand manager apologizes to fans after historic loss to U.S.

The general manager of Thailand's women national soccer team apologized to fans on Wednesday after the record 13-0 defeat by world champions the United States in the World Cup in France. The Group F result is the largest margin of victory in both men's and women's World Cup football, surpassing Germany's 11-0 win over Argentina in 2007 and almost double the Americans own previous record of 7-0 against Taiwan in 1991.

Lithuanian stripped of London 2012 canoe silver medal: IOC

Lithuanian Jevgenij Shuklin, who won silver in Canoe Sprint at the London 2012 Olympics, has been stripped of his medal after re-tests of his sample were positive for a banned substance, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday. Shuklin, who was second in the men's Canoe Sprint C-1 200 meters event, tested positive for anabolic steroid turinabol, the IOC said.

Murray expects U.S. Open to come too soon for singles return

Former world number one Andy Murray says he is still hoping to make a return to singles this year but the U.S. Open looks too soon. The Scot is due to make his competitive return from hip surgery in doubles at next week's Queen's Club grasscourt tournament, partnering Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

Froome out of Tour de France after crash in Criterium

Britain's four-times Tour de France winner Chris Froome will not start next month's race after sustaining a "bad fracture" following a heavy crash in the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday, Team Ineos manager Dave Brailsford said. Froome, 34, was taken to a local hospital after hitting a wall at high speed during a course reconnaissance of the 26.1 km individual time trial around Roanne in central France, with Brailsford suspecting he might have broken his thigh bone.

Joshua is finished, says Fury

Anthony Joshua is 'finished' after losing his world heavyweight titles to Andy Ruiz Jr, fellow-Briton Tyson Fury said on Wednesday. Fury, also a previous IBF, WBA and IBO champion, fights German underdog Tom Schwarz in a non-title bout in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Kvitova withdraws from Birmingham Classic

Two-times defending champion Petra Kvitova withdrawn from next week's Birmingham Classic as she continues to recover from arm injury that forced her to miss the French Open, Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Wednesday. Kvitova won the Birmingham event in 2017 in just her second tournament back following a serious knife attack that nearly ended her career, and followed up with a victory over Magdalena Rybarikova to lift the title again last year.