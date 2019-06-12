Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WWC roundup: Germany tops Spain to stay atop Group B

Sara Daebritz scored in the 42nd minute and Germany defeated Spain 1-0 on Wednesday in the Women's World Cup at Valenciennes, France, to remain undefeated after two games in Group B. The victory all but assures that Germany (2-0) will advance to the next round. The two-time winners of the Women's World Cup have one more Group B game, which will be played Sunday against South Africa.

Report: Durant views staying with Warriors as 'last resort'

Exercising his option to stay with the Golden State Warriors probably "is the last resort" for Kevin Durant, according to an ESPN report on Wednesday. Appearing on the network's "Get Up!" on Wednesday, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said Durant is likely to pass on his option for next season and move on from the Warriors in free agency, unless he can't find a team willing to sign him in the wake of a serious injury.

Kevin Durant underwent surgery on Wednesday for a ruptured Achilles tendon, the Golden State Warriors player announced, as head coach Steve Kerr defended the decision to play the four-times NBA leading scorer in game five of the NBA Finals. Durant said the surgery, less than 48 hours after he sustained the injury on Monday against the Toronto Raptors, had been successful.

'An explosion of joy': U.S. defend World Cup celebrations

U.S. captain Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday defended her under-fire team mates' exuberant celebrations during their record 13-0 World Cup victory over Thailand in Reims. Opinion was split following the one-sided match, with some applauding the Americans for staying focused throughout, while others felt they should have eased off or not celebrated their goals with such enthusiasm.

ATP roundup: High seeds tumble in Stuttgart

Daniil Medvedev and Nikoloz Basilashvili, the two highest seeds in action on Wednesday, each fell in three sets in the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, Germany. French wild-card Lucas Pouille ousted Medvedev 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2 despite a hail of 19 aces from the third-seeded Russian. Pouille survived a set point in the first-set tiebreaker, then was broken in the final game to lose the second set before cruising through the third.

Alleged shooter arrested in $8,000 plot to kill baseball's David Ortiz

The alleged shooter of David Ortiz has been arrested along with four others in a group offered nearly $8,000 to kill the former Boston Red Sox star at a Dominican Republic bar, authorities said on Wednesday. The arrests came as Ortiz, 43, recovered in a Boston hospital following a second round of surgery on Tuesday, according to his family, which said he was sitting up and had taken a few steps.

Critical U.S. Open avoids another screw-up, says USGA

After a string of U.S. Open screw-ups which angered the players and drew sniggers from fans, the United States Golf Association (USGA) admitted on Wednesday it was "critical" they get it right this year. Billed as the "Toughest Test in Golf", recent U.S. Opens set-ups have crossed the line with players complaining it had become the most ridiculous challenge in the sport, at one point sparking a discussion about a boycott the major.

Renard own goal a reminder France need to keep feet on the ground

Wendie Renard's own goal in a 2-1 win over Norway on Wednesday came as reminder that France need to keep their feet on the ground if they are to claim their first women's World Cup title. Centre back Renard deflected Isabell Herlovsen's cross into her own goal as Norway equalized following Valerie Gauvin's opener, five days after the Olympique Lyonnais player had scored a double in a 4-0 win over South Korea in the opening Group A game.

McIlroy riding wave into Pebble Beach

If momentum counts for anything Rory McIlroy will be riding a wave when he hits the scenic beachside layout for the opening round of the U.S. Open on Thursday looking to end a nearly five year major drought. After closing rounds of 64 and 61 to cap a rampaging win at the Canadian Open on Sunday, McIlroy will be hoping his blazing finish translates into a hot start at the Pebble Beach Golf Links setting him up for a title challenge.