Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

'Pain free' Murray marks return with doubles win

Britain's Andy Murray made a successful return to action after six months out following hip surgery as he partnered Feliciano Lopez to a first-round doubles win at the Queen's Club championships on Thursday. The 32-year-old, five-times a winner of the singles at the prestigious Wimbledon warm-up event, delighted a large evening center court crowd with some fluent shot-making as he and Spanish veteran Lopez beat top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 7-6(5) 6-3.

Man held in David Ortiz shooting charged with drug, weapons offenses

A man being held in the Dominican Republic in connection with the shooting and serious wounding of retired Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was charged in New Jersey on Thursday with drug and weapons violations in an unrelated case, the U.S. Justice Department said. Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz, 25, of Paterson, New Jersey, was indicted in Newark on three federal counts, including conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine and possession of a firearm to traffic drugs, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Federer comes through tricky Tsonga test to make Halle quarters

Roger Federer was made to work hard by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Halle Open on Thursday before he sealed a 7-6(5) 4-6 7-5 victory in the second round to continue his charge toward a 10th title at the grasscourt tournament. The 20-times Grand Slam winner, who is using the tournament to prepare for next month's Wimbledon championships, converted two out of four break points to come through a tight match in two hours and 16 minutes.

Kerber too strong for Sharapova in Mallorca

Top seed Angelique Kerber won the battle of current and former Wimbledon champions as she beat Maria Sharapova 6-2 6-3 in a heavyweight second-round clash at the Mallorca Open on Thursday. Germany's Kerber, who will arrive at Wimbledon as reigning champion, proved too solid for Sharapova as her comeback from yet more shoulder problems was cut short.

Trump says will present Medal of Freedom to former race car driver Penske

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would present the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the highest U.S. civilian honors, to former race car driver Roger Penske, chairman of Penske Automotive Group Inc. Penske began racing in the late 1950s and won the Sports Car Club of America's Presidents Cup in 1960, 1962 and 1963. He won Sports Illustrated's Driver of the Year award in 1961.

Canada's Trudeau hands out gifts to remind Americans who won NBA title

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday took a break from high-level Washington talks to gently remind his American hosts that, for the first time ever, a basketball team from Canada had won the NBA title. Trudeau turned up to a meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi bearing gifts with the logo of the Toronto Raptors, who beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the National Basketball Association Finals.

NBA trade roundup: Hawks reportedly move up to No. 4

The Atlanta Hawks acquired the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft from the New Orleans Pelicans for three picks, according to multiple reports an hour before Thursday's draft was scheduled to begin. The Pelicans acquired the fourth overall pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal that can't be completed until next month.

Mets fire pitching coach Eiland, bring in Regan, 82

The New York Mets fired pitching coach Dave Eiland on Thursday and replaced him on an interim basis with Phil Regan, 82. In moves ahead of the series opener at Chicago against the Cubs on Thursday night, the Mets also fired bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez. Ricky Bones, the Mets' bullpen coach from 2012-18, returns to the job on an interim basis.

Cardinals activate RHP Wainwright to face Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals activated veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright from the injured list and scheduled him to start Thursday night against the Miami Marlins. Wainwright, who is 5-6 with a 4.46 ERA this season, has been out since June 9, when he strained his left hamstring in the fifth inning of an outing against the Chicago Cubs.

South Korean Kim grabs clubhouse lead at Women's PGA Championship

South Korean Kim Hyo-joo grabbed a one-shot clubhouse lead at the Women's PGA Championship in Chaska, Minnesota on Thursday as Michelle Wie endured a rough return to competition. Kim, who won her lone major at the 2014 Evian Championship, mixed four birdies with a bogey for a three-under-par 69 at Hazeltine National Golf Club to sit one shot clear of Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and American Annie Park.