Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Wrong to remove World Cup fans advocating for Iranian women - FIFA

World soccer governing body FIFA says it was wrong for stewards to intervene and remove two fans at a women's World Cup match in France on Saturday because they advocated for Iranian women to be allowed into stadiums in the middle eastern country. Two supporters were forced to leave a match in Grenoble because they wore t-shirts which had slogans demanding Iranian women be allowed access to stadiums and messages relating to the enforcement of hijabs (headscarves worn by Muslim women).

Ex-UEFA head Platini released after being questioned over Qatar World Cup

Michel Platini, the former head of European soccer association UEFA, was released in the early hours of Wednesday after having been questioned over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament to Qatar. Platini's lawyer, William Bourdon, said his client was innocent of all charges and that he had been questioned on "technical grounds."

Kristyna beats Karolina in battle of Pliskova twins

Kristyna Pliskova pulled off the biggest victory of her career but it was bad news for twin sister Karolina who was on the receiving end of a 6-2 3-6 7-6(7) defeat at the Birmingham grasscourt event on Wednesday. The world number 112 fired down 24 aces as she beat world number three Karolina in their first meeting in a WTA event to stay on course for a second career title.

D.R. Attorney General: Ortiz not target of shooting

The orchestrated attack that resulted in David Ortiz getting shot at a nightclub earlier this month was not meant to target the former Boston Red Sox star, Dominican Republic authorities said Wednesday. Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez told reporters the actual target was a man sitting with and dressed similarly to Ortiz outside a club in Santo Domingo, Ortiz's hometown.

MLB roundup: Red-hot Blackmon makes history in Rockies' rout

Charlie Blackmon became the first Colorado player to have at least three hits in five consecutive games as the Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1 in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Blackmon, who set a major league record with 15 hits in a four-game series against the San Diego Padres last weekend, went 3-for-5 with a double on Tuesday. He is the 12th player since 1900 -- and the first since Houston's Jose Altuve (July 4-9, 2017) -- with three hits or more in five consecutive games, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

MLB details first three matchups for live games on YouTube

Major League Baseball and YouTube on Wednesday released details of the first three matchups under their agreement to stream a package of 13 live games every week on the video-sharing website. Their deal, announced in April, was the first agreement for YouTube, a unit of Alphabet Inc's Google, to exclusively stream MLB games in major markets. MLB also has other deals to stream some live games on both Facebook and Twitter.

White nets double as England top Group D

England maintained their perfect women’s World Cup Group D record when Ellen White’s double gave them a 2-0 win over Japan on Wednesday. White struck either side of the interval as the Lionesses, who had already qualified for the last 16, topped the pool with nine points, five ahead of second-placed Japan who will next face Canada or the Netherlands.

Nationals' Scherzer starting with broken nose

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies despite a broken nose. The team confirmed Scherzer is making the start when it released its lineup for the nightcap.

Carrie Underwood and NFL stole 'Sunday Night Football' theme: lawsuit

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood, the National Football League and NBC were sued on Wednesday for allegedly copying the "Game On" theme song used in 2018 for "Sunday Night Football" from an identically-titled song recorded two years earlier. Heidi Merrill, who said she uploaded her "Game On" to Google's YouTube in March 2017, said her copyright was infringed after Underwood's producer Mark Bright rejected her August 2017 pitch at a conference in Nashville to use the song for "Sunday Night Football."

Williamson: 'I'm just trying to be the first Zion'

A relaxed Zion Williamson met with the media in New York on Wednesday, the day before he's expected to become the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft and the face of the New Orleans franchise. And he made one thing clear: Don't compare him to NBA players who came before him.