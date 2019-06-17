Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reds 2B Gennett (groin) begins rehab assignment

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett, sidelined all season after suffering a severe groin strain near the end of spring training, began a rehab assignment at Class-A Daytona on Monday. "We have a plan set," Reds manager David Bell told reporters Sunday. "The first place he's going is Daytona Beach. He's going to be there for at least a few days, then I anticipate the rehab will continue somewhere else."

Senators bring back LW Duclair on one-year deal

The Ottawa Senators re-signed left winger Anthony Duclair on a one-year, $1.65 million contract on Monday. Duclair, who was acquired in February in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, could have become a restricted free agent this offseason.

Well-traveled QB McCown retires, joins ESPN

Josh McCown, whose 17-year NFL career spanned 10 teams, announced his retirement Monday. His longest tenure with any franchise was four seasons, that being with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted McCown in the third round of the 2002 draft.

Presidential candidates back U.S. team's pay equality demands

The U.S. women's national team's call for equal pay is gathering support from a number of presidential candidates and advocates as the World Cup holders keep obliterating the opposition in their pursuit of a fourth title in France. "As we cheer them on in the World Cup, we must support their fight off the field for equal pay," former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted minutes before the team's match against Chile on Sunday.

Toronto Raptors two-million strong NBA victory bash marred by shooting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some 2 million other fans cheered the NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Monday in a victory celebration that united the nation, but the party was marred by a shooting that seriously wounded two people. Five double-decker buses that carried the players and their families moved along the parade route at a snail's pace due to the massive crowd, as players including Kawhi Leonard, who was named most valuable player of the NBA Finals, sprayed champagne on the fans.

Penguins not shopping F Kessel after rejected trade

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Phil Kessel recently vetoed a trade and the team is no longer seeking to move him, general manager Jim Rutherford said Monday. "I'm not actively pushing to trade him at this point," Rutherford said on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh. "If someone comes along with a deal that makes sense, we'll take a look at it, just like most of the other players."

Padres' Machado suspended one game after ejection

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for "aggressively arguing and making contact with" an umpire Saturday, MLB announced Monday. The suspension was to be served Monday night, with the Padres hosting the Milwaukee Brewers, but it will be delayed after Machado chose to appeal.

Karlsson, Sharks agree to eight-year contract

All-Star defenseman Erik Karlsson signed an eight-year deal to remain with the San Jose Sharks. The team did not release contract figures, but multiple reports on Monday said it's worth about $11.5 per year.

Yankees, Red Sox ready to take rivalry to new ground in London

The next chapter in one of the most heated rivalries in professional sport will be written next week in London when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play the first two Major League Baseball games in Europe. MLB may lag behind the other major U.S.-based sports leagues when it comes to establishing a foothold in Europe but they are hoping to catch up quickly with a mouthwatering match-up featuring teams that even non-baseball fans would easily know.

Pebble Beach doors open again to duffers after U.S. Open

For a week Pebble Beach Golf Links belonged to the world's best but on Monday the famous seaside layout on every golfer's bucket list was returned to the duffers and weekend warriors. Scenic Pebble Beach, where the U.S. Open champion was crowned for a sixth time on Sunday, may be one of golf's iconic venues but remains a public course available to anyone willing to shell out $550 for a round and wait in line for a tee time.