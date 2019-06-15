Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Blues celebrate while it rains on their parade

Heavy rain didn't dampen the spirits of the St. Louis Blues or their fans Saturday as a crowd estimated in the hundreds of thousands turned out to see the 2019 Stanley Cup champions parade through downtown. It was the first Stanley Cup title in franchise history for the Blues, who began play in 1967. St. Louis defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday night. The city of St. Louis hadn't celebrated a major title since the Cardinals won the 2011 World Series.

Fleming and Prince book Canada's last-16 spot

Jessie Fleming and Nichelle Prince got second-half goals to give Canada a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday and book their place in the last 16 of the women’s World Cup. Canada dominated the first half and Fleming put them ahead three minutes after the interval following a fine run by Prince who cut the ball back for her team mate to score from eight meters.

WTA roundup: Bertens to face Riske in Libema final

Top-seeded Kiki Bertens will play for her third title of the season after dispatching Kazakhstan qualifier Elena Rybakina in the semifinals of Libema Open at 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Bertens thrived on the court in her home country as she recorded five aces while posting the 6-4, 6-4 win over Rybakina.

Miedema double helps Netherlands to beat Cameroon to seal last-16 spot

Vivianne Miedema scored twice to become Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer as the European champions beat Cameroon 3-1 on Saturday to reach the last 16 at the women's World Cup. Cameroon, playing the Netherlands for the first time in a competitive match, adopted a cautious approach at Stade du Hainaut, with five players in the back line and four in front of them for the majority of the game.

Rabat organizers made it impossible for Semenya to race, says legal team

The Moroccan Athletics Federation made it "impossible" for Caster Semenya to compete at the Rabat Diamond League meeting on Sunday because of the lateness of a re-invitation, the South African athlete's legal team said on Saturday. Semenya, the double Olympic 800 meters champion, never declined an invitation to run in the Rabat 800m, her legal team said, and was told only on Friday that she was being invited to race having had an initial invitation revoked.

Reports: Pelicans agree to trade Davis to Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans agreed to trade All-Star big man Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in return for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks -- including the No. 4 overall selection in next week's draft -- ESPN reported Saturday. The deal, which cannot be made official until July 1, gives the Pelicans two of the top four picks next week, after they won the lottery for the top overall pick. According to ESPN, they will take Duke star Zion Williamson first overall and consider trading the fourth overall pick, with several teams already expressing interest.

Report: Nets, Russell could part ways

D'Angelo Russell could be the first domino to fall if Kyrie Irving signs with the Brooklyn Nets. The 23-year-old Russell is a restricted free agent coming off his best NBA season. He averaged 21.1 points and seven assists while starting all 81 games for the Nets.

Sonnen retires from MMA after loss

Chael Sonnen walked away from his 22-year MMA career after a loss Friday night, saying the defeat showed him he had "used up all my toughness." "I'm not as tough as I used to be," Sonnen, 42, said, per ESPN. "I don't want it as bad as I used to. I used to walk through stuff like this."

Rutschman wins Howser Trophy

Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman won the Dick Howser Trophy as the college baseball player of the year. The Baltimore Orioles recently selected Rutschman with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. He batted .411 with 17 homers and 58 RBIs and had a .751 slugging percentage and .575 on-base percentage for the Beavers.

Woodland continues U.S. Open quest, Woods fades

Gary Woodland's quest for a first major continued, while Tiger Woods's bid for a 16th faded, at the U.S. Open on Saturday. Woodland, who began the third round with a two-shot advantage over Justin Rose, will hope to get his round off to a brighter start than Woods after watching him open with bogeys on two of his first three holes to slide out of contention.