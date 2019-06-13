Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Raptors take second crack at title in Warriors' Oakland farewell

The Toronto Raptors hope to celebrate the closing of Oracle Arena with a party of international magnitude when they take a second shot at the championship Thursday night in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. The Raptors were two minutes away from securing Canada's first-ever NBA title Monday in Game 5 before falling victim to a barrage of 3-pointers from Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry in a 9-2 finish that was historic on at least two levels.

China beat South Africa to send Germany and France through

China striker Li Ying scored the only goal in a crucial 1-0 victory over South Africa in a women’s World Cup Group B clash at the Parc des Princes on Thursday, a result that ensured Germany and France progress to the second round. Debutants South Africa are now likely out of contention after two defeats, but China face a do-or-die final pool match against Spain on Monday, when they will need victory to progress given their inferior goal difference.

Good prognosis for injured Durant but no guarantees

Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant is likely to start rehabbing his surgically-repaired Achilles tendon almost immediately, and all being well should be back to full strength within a year, a specialist at the Mayo Clinic said on Thursday. There are no guarantees, however, that Durant will ever feel quite the same, said Nancy Cummings, an orthopedic surgeon at Mayo Clinic and head orthopedic surgeon for the Minnesota Lynx Women's NBA team.

Semenya denied entry into Rabat 800 meters race

Caster Semenya has been denied participation in her favored 800 meters race in Morocco, the athlete said on Thursday, despite Switzerland's highest court rejecting an IAAF request for eligibility regulations to be reimposed on the South African. International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulations say XY chromosome athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) can only race in distances from 400m to a mile if they take medication to reduce their naturally-occurring testosterone levels.

WWC roundup: Australia scores improbable win over Brazil

Australia rallied from a two-goal, first-half deficit to earn a 3-2 victory over Brazil on Thursday in Group C play at the Women's World Cup from Montpellier, France. In danger of remaining winless in group play, Australia found itself in a 2-0 hole after goals in the 27th minute from Marta (on a penalty kick) and another in the 38th minute from Cristiane. Marta now has 16 goals all-time in the Women's World Cup over five different tournaments.

McLaughlin upstages Olympic champion Muhammad in Oslo

World junior record holder Sydney McLaughlin upstaged Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad to win the women's 400 meters hurdles race at the Bislett Games on Thursday. McLaughlin, running in her favorite event for the first time as a professional, made a poor start and clipped the first hurdle with her knee but took advantage after Muhammad, who appeared to be cruising, ran out of gas in the closing stages.

Early bird Oosthuizen gets eagle at U.S. Open

Mild-mannered Louis Oosthuizen is not prone to getting too excited on the golf course, but he made an exception for an early eagle at the U.S. Open on Thursday. After holing his second shot from just under 100 yards at the par-four 11th, his second hole at Pebble Beach, Oosthuizen raised his arms in triumph and broke into a broad smile before high-fiving his caddie.

Ortiz remains in 'guarded' condition in ICU

Red Sox legend David Ortiz remained in guarded condition in the surgical intensive care unit at a Boston hospital Thursday morning, his wife, Tiffany, said in a statement released by the team. "He continues to heal and make progress. David will continue to recover in the ICU and future updates on his condition will be provided when necessary," she said.

ATP roundup: Qualifier stuns top-seeded Zverev in Stuttgart

Qualifier Dustin Brown, who hadn't won an ATP Tour match since 2017 before this week, stunned top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3 in a second-round matchup of German players in the MercedesCup at Stuttgart, Germany. Brown, ranked 170th in the world, beat a top-10 player for the fifth time in his career. He was slowed over the past two years by a back injury.

Fowler, Schauffele, Oosthuizen set pace at Pebble Beach

Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen made flying starts to share the U.S. Open first-round clubhouse lead on five-under-par 66 as players plundered Pebble Beach on Thursday. A championship renowned as the toughest test in golf turned into a birdie-fest in near perfect morning conditions, with little wind and soft greens leaving the venerable course at the mercy of the world's finest.