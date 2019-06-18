Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Federer begins grasscourt season with win over Millman in Halle

Roger Federer began his preparations for next month's Wimbledon Championships with a 7-6(1) 6-3 victory over unseeded Australian John Millman in the opening round of the Halle Open on Tuesday. Competing in his first match since being beaten by eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the French Open semi-finals, the Swiss proved too strong for Millman in the grasscourt tournament.

Attorney: Deputy considering lawsuit against Raptors' Ujiri

A sheriff's deputy sustained serious injuries and is considering a lawsuit against Masai Ujiri after an altercation with the Toronto Raptors president following Thursday's title-clinching victory in Oakland, the deputy's attorney said. David Mastagni, the deputy's attorney, told Bay Area CBS affiliate KPIX late Monday that his client has a "serious concussion" and a "serious jaw injury" after an "unprovoked, significant hit to the jaw" caused by Ujiri.

Glory days gone for Jamaican men, but female sprinters still excel

As Jamaica prepares to select their world championship team, the exhilarating days of the nation's male sprinters, led by Usain Bolt, dominating the world are gone, two of the Caribbean island's top coaches say. While the country's female sprinters continue to excel, the men do not rank among the year's best in either the 100 or 200 meters.

Paging Kyrie: Celtics in dark on Irving's plans

Should you know the whereabouts of Kyrie Irving, the Boston Celtics would like a word. Irving, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent June 30, has reportedly gone silent and given president Danny Ainge and head coach Brad Stevens no choice but to assume he will move on to another team.

Former UEFA head Platini detained in Qatar World Cup investigation

Michel Platini, the former head of European football association UEFA, was detained for questioning by French police on Tuesday over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament to Qatar, a judicial source told Reuters. Platini's lawyer, William Bourdon, said his client was innocent of all charges and that he was being questioned on "technical grounds."

Marta on the spot as Brazil through with 1-0 win against Italy

Marta's second-half penalty sent Brazil into the last 16 of the women’s World Cup with a 1-0 win against Italy on Tuesday that ensured they finished as one of the best third-placed sides. Marta, the only player to score at five different World Cups, converted a spot kick in the 74th minute as Brazil finished third in Group C on six points, level with Italy, who top the group on goal difference.

MLB roundup: Yanks' Tanaka shuts out Rays

Masahiro Tanaka pitched a two-hitter and was backed by two homers, as the New York Yankees opened a 10-game homestand with a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. Tanaka (5-5) turned in a third straight strong start against the Rays, allowing only a leadoff single to Austin Meadows in the fourth and a two-out single to Willy Adames in the fifth. In three starts this season against Tampa Bay, Tanaka has allowed one run on 10 hits and one walk in 22 innings, with 23 strikeouts.

2019 NBA Mock Draft: Pels land Zion, Culver

Zion Williamson created the type of viral anticipation reserved only for the great ones in his single season at Duke. Only a few players of recent vintage -- LeBron James in 2003 is the standard bearer -- elicit the type of response from fans that Williamson did with the Blue Devils.

Osaka outlasts Sakkari to advance in rain-hit Birmingham Classic

World number one Naomi Osaka was tested by Maria Sakkari in her first-round match at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham but eventually went through to the last-16 of the grasscourt tournament with a hard-fought 6-1 4-6 6-3 win on Tuesday. In her first match since her third-round exit at Roland Garros earlier this month, 21-year-old Osaka struggled with her first serve against the world number 33 and took two hours to dispatch her Greek opponent.

Umps call Machado suspension 'disgrace to the game'

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association criticized the one-game suspension of San Diego shortstop Manny Machado, calling it "a slap in the face" and "a disgrace to the game." Machado was suspended for "aggressively arguing and making contact with" plate umpire Bill Welke as he disputed a called third strike in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies.