Pulitzers go to Reuters, New York Times for reports on policing, COVID-19

  • How qualified immunity feeds racial bias in U.S. policing
  • Shot by police, thwarted by geography
  • When cops and America's cherished gun rights collide
  • Erma Aldaba sits in her home, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the image of her son Johnny Leija, who died in hospital after a deadly encounter with the police, in Madill, Oklahoma
1 / 4

Pulitzers go to Reuters, New York Times for reports on policing, COVID-19

How qualified immunity feeds racial bias in U.S. policing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Allen and Gabriella Borter
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Allen and Gabriella Borter

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Pulitzer Prizes were awarded to Reuters, the New York Times, the Atlantic, and the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Friday for their coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial inequities in U.S. policing, topics that dominated the ceremony.

The Star Tribune won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting for what the board called its "urgent, authoritative and nuanced" coverage of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police last May, while Reuters and the Atlantic shared the award for explanatory reporting.

The Pulitzer Prizes https://www.pulitzer.org/article/2021-pulitzer-prize-announcement are the most prestigious awards in American journalism and have been handed out since 1917, when newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer established them in a bequest to New York's Columbia University in his will.

In 2020, "the nation's news organizations faced the complexity of sequentially covering a global pandemic, a racial reckoning and a bitterly contested presidential election," Mindy Marques, co-chair of the Pulitzer Board, said at the announcement ceremony, which was broadcast online.

The board cited Reuters reporters Andrew Chung, Lawrence Hurley, Andrea Januta, Jaimi Dowdell and Jackie Botts for their "pioneering data analysis" that showed https://www.reuters.com/investigates/section/usa-police-immunity how an obscure legal doctrine of 'qualified immunity' shielded police who use excessive force from prosecution.

They shared the explanatory reporting award with The Atlantic's Ed Yong, who was praised by the board for "a series of lucid, definitive pieces on the COVID-19 pandemic."

Many of the prizes went for coverage of policing and the global protest movement that erupted after Floyd's killing: the Associated Press won the breaking news photography award for its images of the protests, while Robert Greene of the Los Angeles Times won for editorial writing for his work on bail reform and prisons.

The board also said it was awarding a "special citation" to Darnella Frazier, the teenaged bystander who recorded video of Floyd's murder on her cellphone, which it said highlighted "the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice."

The New York Times won the public service journalism prize for its "prescient and sweeping coverage of the coronavirus pandemic." The Boston Globe won for investigative reporting for uncovering a systematic failure by state governments to share information about dangerous truck drivers that could have kept them off the road.

Friday's announcement of the prizes, most worth $15,000 each, had been postponed from April amid the pandemic. The awards luncheon, which normally takes place soon after at Columbia University, has been postponed until autumn.

The Pulitzer Board also recognizes achievements in the arts, and awarded its fiction prize to Louise Erdrich for her novel "The Night Watchman" about an effort to displace Native American tribes in the 1950s.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen and Gabriella BorterEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Oregon lawmakers expel colleague for abetting armed intruders

    The Oregon House of Representatives on Thursday night voted to expel one of its own members accused of coordinating with protesters to allow them into the state Capitol. Security footage cited by lawmakers showed Mike Nearman, a Republican, opening a locked side door to the Capitol while the House was in session on Dec. 21 and allowing in a group of protesters, some of whom were armed. The intruders damaged property and clashed with law enforcement while calling for the arrest of Oregon's governor over her imposition of pandemic restrictions.

  • DOJ reveals more charges tying Chinese official to US lobbying scheme

    The Justice Department revealed new charges against a U.S. entertainer and a Malaysian businessman related to a lobbying scheme. The scheme was orchestrated in part by a Chinese security minister attempting to get the DOJ to drop charges against a corrupt company and to send a fugitive billionaire back to China.

  • EXPLAINER: Curbing tax avoidance by multinational companies

    Years of international discussion over the issue gathered momentum after U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% and possibly higher. The Biden proposal has found support among the Group of Seven wealthy democracies, raising the prospect that a new approach to international taxation might be reached this year. WHAT IS A GLOBAL MINIMUM CORPORATE TAX?

  • I'm the Parent Who Lets Their Kids Solve Their Own Playground Squabbles

    If you see me at a local park or out and about with my kids, you may think I'm a free-range parent - and I'm okay with that. My parenting style is pretty low-key when I take the kids out to socialize with others.

  • 'The Night Watchman,' Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers

    One of the country’s most esteemed novelists, Louise Erdrich, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for “The Night Watchman.” Other winners for books include the late Les Payne and daughter Tamara Payne for their Malcolm X biography “The Dead Are Arising.” The awards were announced Friday during a remote ceremony that honored the best work in journalism and the arts in 2020, a year upended by the coronavirus pandemic, the racial reckoning after the police killing of George Floyd and the U.S. presidential election.

  • Justice delayed

    Kevin Strickland has served four decades in prison for a crime that prosecutors now say he did not commit, and he remains behind bars. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii has the new questions being asked.

  • UK space race investment 'is heating up'

    The space industry is one of the UK's fastest growing sectors, worth £14.8bn a year.

  • Ireland Inc bets big multinational footprint can see off tax overhaul

    The parts of Ireland's economy that rely on the continued success of its multinational jobs machine are betting the deep roots some of the world's biggest companies have laid down can see off the threat of a global corporate tax overhaul. However a softening of Ireland's decades-long tax advantage will show up deficiencies elsewhere when competing for foreign direct investment, most notably a persistent dearth of affordable housing. In a major step toward a global deal, Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed last weekend to squeeze more money out of multinational companies and reduce the allure of low-tax centres such as Ireland with its 12.5% corporate tax rate, backing a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%.

  • Tell mosquitoes to buzz off! This quiet, powerful LED insect trap is up to 50 percent off

    Invest in a a mean bug-trapping machine that kills up to 3,000 biting insects in a week — no zapping involved.

  • Paul Murdaugh may have been killer’s target, sources say. Where the case stands

    That’s one of the theories investigators are pursuing in the deaths of Paul Murdaugh and his mother.

  • Oregon lawmaker ousted for allowing rioters into State Capitol

    Republican Mike Nearman has become the first sitting Oregon lawmaker to be expelled in history.

  • Why CVR Energy Stock Dropped 20% at the Open Today

    Shares of CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) fell a quick 20% or so at the open of trading on Friday compared to the closing price on Thursday. CVR Energy's stock price is a real-world example of this. In May, CVR announced plans to make a special distribution of cash and stock related to its investment in Delek US Holdings (NYSE: DK).

  • How Much Is Cryptocurrency Mining Influencing Chip Demand

    The popularity of mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has increased attention on the shortage of semiconductors, which are used in the computers that mine cryptocurrency. While chip stocks have surged higher as prices have risen for this critical tech component, cryptocurrency mining may not hold as much influence over the chip sector as many people might assume. There are several factors that have led to the current chip shortage.

  • Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed George Floyd's murder, receives Pulitzer Prize special citation

    The Pulitzer Prizes awarded a special citation to Darnella Frazier, who recorded George Floyd's murder on her cellphone camera.

  • Daughter Has Best Response To Dad's 80,000-Penny Child Support Payment

    "It’s just a beautiful thing that they have done together as a mother and daughter,” the director of a local domestic abuse shelter said of the surprise donation.

  • Outraged Democrats demand Trump officials testify on reported records seizure

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top Senate Democrats on Friday demanded two former U.S. attorneys general testify about reported subpoenas of records of members of Congress by former President Donald Trump's Justice Department, while a White House official criticized the actions as "appalling." Trump's Justice Department subpoenaed Apple Inc for data from the accounts of at least two Democrats on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee in an attempt to find out who was behind leaks of classified information, the New York Times reported on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Dick Durbin said Trump-era Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions should be subpoenaed if necessary to compel them to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the secret seizure of data, calling it a “gross abuse of power.”

  • Bitcoin is caught in a giant VWAP squeeze: Getting Technical

    Brian Shannon, founder of AlphaTrends.net joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to break down the powerful anchored volume weighted average price indicator and what it's revealing for bitcoin traders.

  • CDC to hold ‘emergency meeting’ over cases of heart inflammation following second Covid vaccine

    Higher number of cases are occurring in those between the ages of 18 to 24

  • Biden welcomed to G7 with embraces and laughs two years after world leaders were caught mocking Trump

    US president assures ‘America is back’ after predecessor’s hostile relationship with world leaders

  • Pelosi and Democrat leaders issue rare joint statement condemning Ilhan Omar Israel comments

    Group says it nonetheless ‘welcomes’ clarification issued by Omar, as row threatens to divide party