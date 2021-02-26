Reuters: U.S. carries out airstrike against Iranian-backed militia target in Syria, officials say

The United States on Thursday carried out an airstrike in Syria against a structure belonging to what it said were Iran-backed militia, two officials told Reuters, an apparent response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq.

