Reuters: UK to commit 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercises

The United Kingdom will deploy 20,000 military personnel across Europe to participate in major NATO exercises in the first half of this year, Reuters reported on Jan. 15, citing the U.K. Defense Ministry. The British military will also provide a number of warships and fighter jets.

According to reports, 16,000 British troops will be sent to Eastern Europe in February and will remain there until June. The U.K. will also reportedly commit a carrier strike group, F35B Lightning attack aircraft and surveillance aircraft.

"I can announce today that the U.K. will be sending some 20,000 personnel to take part in one of NATO’s largest deployments since the end of the Cold War," Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said in a speech published by the Defense Ministry. "Exercise Steadfast Defender. It will see our military joining forces with counterparts from 30 NATO countries plus Sweden, providing vital reassurance against the Putin menace."

Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a 2.5-billion-pound ($3.2 billion) military aid package during a visit to Kyiv.

Just two days earlier, NATO members reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defenses and promised continued military, economic, and humanitarian assistance in 2024.

