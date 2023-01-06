Reuters: US believes Putin ally Prigozhin wants control of salt, gypsum mines in Bakhmut

1
The Kyiv Independent news desk
·1 min read

The United States believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's close ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is the head of Kremlin-backed mercenary Wagner Group, has invested his troops in the fight for Bakhmut because of an interest in the salt and gypsum from mines near the city, Reuters reported, citing a White House official.

The unnamed official told Reuters that the White House has reason to believe that monetary motives are driving Russia's and Prigozhin's "obsession" with Bakhmut, Reuters wrote. Bakhmut is located in Ukraine's eastern, resource-rich Donetsk Oblast.

The U.S. has previously accused Russian mercenaries of exploiting natural resources in the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan, and elsewhere to fund its military aggression against Ukraine.

Prigozhin's Wagner Group has also been accused of human rights abuses, including torture and extrajudicial killings, in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, and Mozambique.

Wagner's casualties in Ukraine are over 4,000 killed and 10,000 wounded, including 1,000 killed at the end of 2022 near Bakhmut, the White House official told Reuters.

Russia deployed Wagner Group mercenaries, who operate worldwide, to eastern Ukraine amid its military’s heavy losses, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on March 28.

Bakhmut is the scene of some of the most intense hostilities in the war as Russia seeks to capture the city and the entirety of Donetsk Oblast, which, together with Luhansk Oblast, makes up Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Bakhmut is Ukraine's key fortress in Donbas and a local transportation hub.

The battle for the city has gone into its fifth month, with Russia suffering major losses with little to show for it, save slow advances that eventually got them to the city's outskirts.


Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine war latest: Putin says he wants 36-hour ceasefire, Zelensky says Russia doesn't want real truce

    Key developments on Jan. 5: Putin says he wants 'Orthodox Christmas ceasefire.' Zelensky, Biden express skepticism over truce offer.

  • Ukraine planning major offensive for spring

    Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said in an interview to ABC News that Ukraine is planning a major offensive for spring, and the fiercest fighting is expected in March. Source: Budanov's interview to ABC News Quote from Budanov: "This is [when we will see more - ed.

  • CES 2023: Ram electric pickup joins crowded field next year

    When a futuristic-looking electric Ram pickup truck goes on sale next year, it will hardly be the first in line. Four models — Ford's F-150 Lightning, Rivian's R1T, Lordstown Motors' Endurance and the GMC Hummer EV Pickup — already are on the road. On Thursday afternoon, company executives unveiled a concept version of the Ram 1500 Revolution battery-powered truck at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.

  • Security Service of Ukraine busts collaborator and supporter of Communist Party of Ukraine: he adjusted missiles at strategic facilities

    The Counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine has busted another collaborator recruited by the FSB in Lviv Oblast. Source: press service of the SSU, Lviv Oblast Prosecutor's Office Details: The Russian accomplice turned out to be a 34-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia; he worked as an engineer of one of the state facilities located in Ukraine's east.

  • Russell Pearce, who sponsored Arizona's controversial Senate Bill 1070, dies at 75

    An advocate for stricter immigration laws, the former Arizona Senate president and main sponsor of the controversial SB 1070 died Thursday.

  • Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' official inauguration

    Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs pledged in her inaugural address Thursday to work with her political rivals as she ushers in a period of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans.

  • Russia is not military threat to world anymore Ukraines secret service chief

    Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, states that Russia has lost its status as a powerful military state and the world should no longer fear it. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in an interview with ABC News Quote: "Russia is not a military threat to the world anymore, just a tall tale.

  • Russian troops to continue arriving in Belarus Belarusian Defence Ministry

    Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the Russian armed forces will continue to arrive in Belarus. Source: press office of the Defence Ministry of Belarus Details: Reportedly, the increase in the grouping of the Russian and Belarusian troops takes place "within the framework of ensuring the military security of the Union State [Russia and Belarus - ed.

  • Hobbs calls on elected officials to end conspiracy theories

    Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs pledged in her inaugural address Thursday to work with her political rivals as she ushers in a period of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans. “Let me say unequivocally to every elected official here today, that if you’re ready to make real progress on the issues that matter most to the people of this state, then my door will always be open,” Hobbs said. “Let me also say just as clearly, that chasing conspiracy theories, pushing agendas for special interests, attacking the rights of your fellow Arizonans, or seeking to further undermine our democracy will lead nowhere.”

  • Belarus receives another 30 armoured personnel carriers from Russia

    The Belarusian army has received another 34 armoured vehicles from Russia, which were sent to the Brest district of Belarus. Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet Details: Another batch of new BTR-82A has arrived in the Republic of Belarus.

  • Why was the fire chief let go? We asked Petersburg leaders

    Why was the fire chief let go? We asked Petersburg leaders

  • Ukraine's Winter Offensive Could Decide the War

    Winter brings a tipping point for Ukraine, with victory on one side and global peril on the other, writes Elliot Ackerman

  • BMW teases a talking car that shifts colors like a chameleon

    BMW AG has unveiled a prototype for a car that talks like a human being, changes colors to suit the driver's mood and has no screens on its dashboard. The German luxury automaker's BMW i Vision Dee, revealed at a splashy kickoff on Wednesday evening for the CES conference here, previews technology that Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said would be put into production in 2025. BMW plans to launch a new lineup of electric vehicles, which it is calling the Neue Klasse, or new class.

  • Poland signs deal to buy 2nd batch of Abrams tanks

    Poland is the first U.S. ally in Europe to procure Abrams tanks.

  • Stellantis CEO delivers a technology statement with a Ram truck

    Stellantis NV on Thursday unveiled a prototype of an electric Ram pickup at the CES technology show, part of the effort by Chief Executive Carlos Tavares to show that the French-Italian automaker is catching up with Tesla Inc and other rivals. The electric "Ram 1500 Revolution," unveiled at CES in Las Vegas, is a one-of-a-kind show vehicle meant to whet appetites for a production model due in 2024. It will arrive after rivals' offerings in one of the most important segments of the North American electric vehicle market.

  • With the world looking away, Russia quietly took control over Belarus

    Talks of dictator Alexander Lukashenko's Belarus becoming Russia's vassal gained ground in 2020 when the regime violently crushed all forms of descent, with Moscow's full backing.

  • Islamic State claims Afghanistan airport checkpoint bombing

    The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a bombing near a checkpoint at the Afghan capital's military airport that killed and wounded several people. IS said in a statement late Tuesday that Sunday's attack on the checkpoint in Kabul was carried out by the same member who took part in an assault on a hotel in the capital in mid-December. The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province and a key rival of the Taliban — has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

  • Video shows Russian mercenary boss releasing convicts after they fought in Ukraine, warning them not to rape or take drugs now they're free

    Yevgeny Prizgozhin sent ex-convict Wagner Group fighters back into society, telling them to behave themselves and not "rape broads" now they're free.

  • Three female guards at same prison jailed for affairs with inmates

    Jennifer Gavan, Ayshea Gunn and Emily Watson have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with inmates at HMP Berwyn in north Wales.

  • 'Glass Onion' director Rian Johnson says he was dragged 'kicking and screaming' to choose major plot twist

    Johnson told The Wrap that he was originally opposed to the main plot twist because he thought the audience would not enjoy it.