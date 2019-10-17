Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Moderate Democratic candidates' strategy shifts from taking down Biden to attacking Warren

For long-shot moderates trying to compete for the Democratic presidential nomination, this week’s debate in Ohio marked a significant shift in strategy. Attacking former Vice President Joe Biden, the longtime front-runner in the race, was out. Going after U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, the candidate who has grabbed the momentum in the nominating contest, was in.

Elijah Cummings, head of U.S. House oversight panel probing Trump, has died

U.S. Congressman Elijah Cummings, the Democratic chairman of a leading congressional committee investigating U.S. President Donald Trump, has died at age 68, his office said on Thursday. Cummings was chair of the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee, a top investigative committee in the House of Representatives that along with two others is overseeing an impeachment inquiry into the Republican president.

Explainer: Democrats Warren and Sanders want wealth tax; economists explain how it works

From 1982 to 2018 the share of U.S. wealth held by the 400 richest Americans is estimated to have grown from 1% to around 3.5%, or probably around $3 trillion. According to Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, the University of California at Berkeley economists who developed that estimate, that's in part because the wealthiest American families declare only a small portion of their actual economic gains in any given year as income, while leaving the rest invested in stocks and other assets, to grow in value.

Texas pastors seek federal action after police shoot black woman in her home

Black pastors in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday called for federal intervention to stamp out what they called systemic racism in their city's police force after a white officer shot dead black resident Atatiana Jefferson in her home. Jefferson's killing on Saturday by a rookie Fort Worth officer was the latest in a string of fatal shootings that has made the city's African American community wary of police, said Pastor Kyev Tatum.

When it comes to U.S. national security, what's candidate Warren's plan?

Elizabeth Warren has jumped to the front of the race to take on Donald Trump in 2020 by promising far-reaching domestic reforms that highlight the Democratic senator's wide differences with the Republican president. When it comes to foreign policy and national security, however, Warren sounds a bit like Trump.

U.S. Ambassador to the EU Sondland to testify in impeachment probe as tension mounts

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will testify on Thursday before the congressional committees leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, amid growing tension between Democrats and the White House about the probe. Sondland is the latest witness to speak to lawmakers about his knowledge of efforts by Trump to urge Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a top candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and allegations the president withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine as part of that effort.

Dark web child porn bust leads to 338 arrests worldwide

Law enforcement officials said on Wednesday they had arrested hundreds of people worldwide after knocking out a South Korea-based dark web child pornography site that sold gruesome videos for digital cash. Officials from the United States, Britain and South Korea described the network as one of the largest child pornography operations they had encountered to date.

One person is missing in the Democrats' impeachment inquiry: the whistleblower

Democratic lawmakers leading an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump have heard days of testimony from a parade of senior government officials. But they have yet to hear from the whistleblower who sparked the probe - and may never do. In the end, it may not matter, some Democratic lawmakers said, because the other officials who have testified, Trump's own statements, a trove of texts between top U.S. diplomats, and other White House documents have largely substantiated the whistleblower's complaint that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.