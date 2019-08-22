Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

An African American mother and daughter journey to their family's past in Ghana

Halfway across the Atlantic Ocean, the plane carrying Tani Sanchez and her daughter Tani Sylvester on a heritage tour to Ghana crossed paths with a powerful storm. A sharp drop in elevation hurled flight attendants to the floor. Passengers started screaming and crying.

Police search for sniper who shot Los Angeles County deputy sheriff

A sniper opened fire at a Los Angeles County sheriff's station on Wednesday afternoon, wounding a deputy and sending police SWAT teams hunting for a gunman on the loose in buildings nearby. The deputy, Angel Reinosa, 21, was shot in the chest as he walked outside the Lancaster City, California, station about 2:45 p.m. (2145 GMT), headed for his car parked near the station's helicopter landing pad.

On the front lines: Trade war sinks North Dakota soybean farmers

North Dakota bet bigger on Chinese soybean demand than any other U.S. state. The industry here - on the far northwestern edge of the U.S. farm belt, close to Pacific ports - spent millions on grain storage and rail-loading infrastructure while boosting plantings by five-fold in 20 years.

Bernie Sanders proposes $16.3 trillion Green New Deal plan

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders unveiled a climate change strategy on Thursday that would mobilize $16.3 trillion to help the U.S. generate 100% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030 and achieve "full decarbonization" by 2050. The plan would "launch a decade of the Green New Deal," a 10-year federal "mobilization" that would factor climate change into every policy action from immigration to foreign policy while promising to create 20 million jobs in the process.

Washington Governor Inslee withdraws bid for U.S. Democratic presidential nomination

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee, who made the fight against climate change the focus of his White House campaign, said on Wednesday he was withdrawing from the race for the 2020 U.S. Democratic presidential nomination. The 68-year-old Inslee, speaking on MSNBC, said it had become clear he would not be the party's standard-bearer and that he was pulling out of the race. Inslee announced his bid for the Democratic nomination on March 1.

Trump imposes rule allowing U.S. to detain migrant families indefinitely

The Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled a rule that allows officials to detain migrant families indefinitely while judges consider whether to grant them asylum in the United States, abolishing a previous 20-day limit. The rule, which is certain to draw a legal challenge, would replace a 1997 court settlement that limits the amount of time U.S. immigration authorities can detain migrant children. That agreement is generally interpreted as meaning families must be released within 20 days.

Ex-presidential candidate Hickenlooper to run for Senate

Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, who dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race last week, said on Thursday he will run for a Senate seat in the state instead. Hickenlooper, 67, remains popular in Colorado and has been urged by numerous Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, to challenge incumbent Republican Cory Gardner for his Senate seat.

As economic warning signs flash, Trump, Democratic rivals recalibrate messages

After two years touting a booming economy as his own doing, U.S. President Donald Trump is test driving a new message on the economy: Any chance of a recession is not his fault. But Democrats, who are shifting their message too, seem to be saying "not so fast." Trump has moved from touting positive economic indicators since his 2016 election to now trying to blame someone else for a possible economic slowdown, while his advisers and officials are scrambling to insist there is nothing to worry about.

Florida to execute man convicted of killing gay men during crime spree in 1994

A man convicted of targeting three gay men who had befriended him before he bludgeoned and suffocated them during an eight-month crime spree in 1994 is scheduled to be executed in Florida on Thursday. Gary Bowles, 57, is set to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. EDT at the state's death chamber in Raiford, Florida.

Explainer: What are the obstacles to Bayer settling Roundup lawsuits?

Bayer AG is in mediation to potentially settle thousands of U.S. lawsuits claiming that the company's Roundup weed killer causes cancer, but some legal experts said the cases raises novel questions that may prevent an easy settlement. More than 18,400 plaintiffs claim Roundup causes a type of cancer called non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.