Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

In 2020 campaign fight, Biden backers worry about being outgunned by Trump

As Joe Biden squares off against a bevy of Democratic challengers at a U.S. presidential debate on Tuesday, his fiercest opponent will not be sharing the stage with him. The former vice president is the only Democrat currently fighting a two-front war: one against the other contenders seeking his party's nomination and a second, more brutal one against Republican President Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden disputes Trump attacks of his work, wades into impeachment fight

Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, for the first time on Sunday defended his work in Ukraine and China, after sustained criticism from Republican President Donald Trump that has in turn embroiled the White House in an impeachment inquiry. Hunter Biden, who has remained silent for months in the face of the attacks, said through his attorney that he was stepping down from the board of a Chinese company that has been the subject of criticism from Trump and his allies. He added that he would not work for a foreign-owned company if his father is elected president in 2020.

Deadly Los Angeles wildfire burns with subdued fury after change in weather

Firefighters have tightened their grip on a deadly Los Angeles wildfire burning with subdued fury on Sunday after extremely dry desert winds that had stoked the flames gave way to moister, gentler breezes blowing in from the Pacific. The so-called Saddleridge fire, which erupted Thursday night and raced across the northern edge of L.A.'s San Fernando Valley, had scorched nearly 8,000 acres (3,237 hectares) by Sunday but was mostly confined to foothills and canyons away from populated areas, fire officials said.

Returning from recess, Democrats press Trump impeachment inquiry

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will crank up its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump this week as lawmakers return after a two-week recess, with closed-door testimony from current and former administration officials looming. The headline event could be testimony on Thursday from Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, that was rescheduled after Trump's administration blocked a previously scheduled appearance.

'Broken system' starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers

New Mexico oil man Johnny Vega laid out his predicament as his crew hoisted pipes from a well during the biggest oil boom in U.S. history. The son of a Mexican guestworker, Vega cannot find enough legal workers to meet demand for his oil well service rigs.

White House reporters condemn fake video showing Trump killing press

The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) condemned on Sunday a video that depicted a fake image of U.S. President Donald Trump slaughtering members of the news media, shown at a gathering of his supporters. News of the video was first reported by the New York Times after someone who attended the gathering leaked a cell-phone video of it to the newspaper.

After heart attack, campaign battles to keep Bernie Sanders in presidential race

With all campaign events canceled after an unexpected heart surgery and nothing scheduled until Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate, Bernie Sanders' campaign has been seeking to reassure supporters the 78-year-old senator is still a viable presidential pick. The campaign has blasted the press with policy announcements and attempted to pivot the health scare to a message about his signature Medicare for All policy. His campaign is going forward with a $1.3 million TV ad buy in Iowa, the crucial early voting state that will kick off the Democratic primary contest in February.

Angels employee working with feds: 'Right thing to do'

The Los Angeles Angels employee who claims he gave opioids to late pitcher Tyler Skaggs told ESPN on Sunday that he is coming forward because it is "time for everyone to stand up and take responsibility." Eric Kay, the team's communications director whom ESPN reported is on paid leave as he deals with his own opioid addiction, issued a statement through his attorney to "Outside the Lines."

One person wounded in shooting at Miami-area shopping mall

Gunfire at a shopping center near Miami on Saturday left one person wounded and SWAT teams searching the mall for suspects, but police said they encountered "no active shooter" at the scene, according to official reports on Twitter. Midday reports of gunshots at the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, a South Florida suburb about 45 miles (72 km) north of Miami, triggered a heavy police response as Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams swiftly moved into the shopping center.