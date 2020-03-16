Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Google coronavirus website touted by Trump opens for two California counties

Google sister company Verily launched a website late on Sunday that invites adults in northern California to answer questions about their recent health and travel that could result in their getting a free coronavirus test. U.S. President Donald Trump had thanked Google on Friday for developing a website that he said would help people determine whether they needed a coronavirus test.

Trump adviser Navarro preparing executive order to reduce U.S. dependency on foreign medicines: CNBC

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday he was preparing to bring an executive order to President Donald Trump that would help relocate medical supply chains from overseas to the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak. Navarro, in a CNBC interview, also said Trump's push for a payroll tax cut would provide enough stimulus to help combat the damage from the coronavirus.

Fed cuts rates and NYC, LA close restaurants to fight coronavirus

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating coronavirus pandemic. The mayors of New York City and Los Angeles ordered restaurants, bars and cafes closed, with takeout and delivery the only options for food sales. Movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues were also ordered closed as the U.S. death toll from the outbreak hit 65.

First U.S. sailor aboard a warship tests positive for coronavirus

A U.S. sailor aboard a warship ship tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time, the U.S. Navy said on Sunday, as it disclosed the case of a person assigned to an amphibious assault ship at port in San Diego. The Navy said the sailor was quarantined at home and that personnel who had been in close contact with the sailor have been notified and are in self-isolation at their homes.

Coronavirus hits 'heart and soul' as New York, Los Angeles bars and theaters forced to close

Bars, restaurants, theaters and movie houses in New York and Los Angeles were ordered to shut down to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as central banks around the world took aggressive steps to cushion the economic impact of the disease. The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed interest rates, for the second time in less than two weeks, to near zero and other central banks followed suit but stock markets and the dollar continued to tumble.

U.S. eyes aid for airlines; sees no domestic travel curbs for now

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said he was in close touch with Congress about helping U.S. airlines weather a massive downturn in business due to sweeping travel restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus. Mnuchin told ABC News' "This Week" program he was talking with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi about measures this week to help airlines and other sectors reeling from a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC limits theater attendance to 50 people per show over coronavirus fears

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. theater operator, said on Monday it will limit attendance to a maximum of 50 people per show, effective immediately, due to the spread of coronavirus. No auditorium will allow more than 250 people, AMC had said on Friday.

In Florida retirement hub, more worry about stock market collapse than getting sick from coronavirus

Across the Villages, a sprawling retirement community with more than 115,000 residents in the vital political battleground of Florida, reactions to the growing coronavirus crisis are invariably colored by a voter's partisan views. To Democrat Andrew Walker, Republican President Donald Trump's handling of the outbreak proves he is unfit for the White House. To Republican Bruce Casher, Trump's Democratic foes are blowing the global pandemic out of proportion to take him down.

U.S. asks travelers for patience amid chaos, long lines at airports

Travelers returning to the United States and being screened for the coronavirus were met by long lines and massive delays at some major airports, prompting federal officials to deploy more staff and President Donald Trump to appeal for patience. "Pardon the interruptions and delays," Trump said in a Twitter post on Sunday afternoon. "We are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful."