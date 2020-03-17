Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

No luck for the Irish as closed U.S. pubs face coronavirus losses on St. Patrick's Day

Orla Sweeney, manager of Connolly's Irish pub in New York City, expected St. Patrick's Day to once again be one of her bar's most profitable days of the year. Instead, the pub near Times Square was shuttered on Tuesday, like hundreds of thousands of dining establishments across the United States as state governments enforced closures to control the spread of COVID-19. Sweeney broke the news to her employees on Monday after Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all restaurants to close that night, and they broke down in tears.

U.S. schools scramble to teach, feed students as they shut down

Students and parents have begun settling into a new reality of online learning and packaged meals as the coronavirus outbreak has forced the abrupt closing of school systems and districts, large and small, across the United States. Some 32 million U.S. schoolchildren in at least 33 states are facing weeks away from their classes after educators and politicians ordered schools to close to help halt the spread of the pandemic, according to Education Week.

Fear and loathing bloom as American tempers fray in coronavirus crisis

From sidewalk shouting matches to politically fueled online sniping, tempers showed signs of fraying in some U.S. cities as the nation stepped up its response to the coronavirus pandemic. A new fault line appeared in the already-polarized country - between those committed to complying with public health officials urging people to stay home to prevent the spread of disease, and those trying to go about their normal lives outside.

'Ticking time bombs': U.S. jails raise alarm amid coronavirus outbreak

Comparing crowded U.S. jails to "ticking time bombs," defense lawyers are urging law enforcement officials to release more defendants on bail while they await trial amid the coronavirus pandemic - an approach that has already been adopted by San Francisco and Philadelphia. The Federal Defenders of New York, which represents defendants who cannot afford a lawyer, wrote in a letter on Sunday that prosecutors should not engage in "business as usual" when deciding whether to recommend jail for defendants awaiting trial.

Uber suspends pooled rides in U.S., Canada to limit coronavirus spread

Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday began suspending shared rides on its ride-hailing platform in the United States and Canada to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The pooled option, which allows riders to book trips at lower prices by sharing the car with up to three other passengers traveling in the same direction, has been disabled for users opening the apps in the two countries.

Biden aims to shut out Sanders in Democratic primaries amid coronavirus fears

Joe Biden will look to build on his dominant lead in the Democratic presidential race when three states cast votes on Tuesday, but Ohio postponed its planned primary over health concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak. Biden, the front-runner, hopes big victories in nominating contests in Florida, Illinois and Arizona can help him amass a nearly unassailable edge over rival Bernie Sanders in the race to find a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

U.S. poll shows growing worries about coronavirus; drop in confidence in government

Some 60% of Americans are now 'very' or 'somewhat worried' they or a family member will be exposed to the coronavirus, up from 36% in February, while confidence in the government's ability to respond has fallen sharply, a new poll showed. The Gallup poll was conducted on March 2-13, shortly after the first positive case of the fast-spreading virus was reported in the United States, and came as the administration of President Donald Trump accelerated its response to the pandemic.

Trump and U.S. states ramp up drive to slow spread of coronavirus

The White House, under pressure to escalate national action to combat the coronavirus, urged Americans on Monday to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and called for closing bars, restaurants and other venues in states where local virus transmission exists. But President Donald Trump refrained from ordering sweeping public quarantines, lockdowns or curfews for the time being, even as some state and local authorities independently imposed mandatory restrictions on eateries, movie theaters and other places of leisure in a bid to contain the respiratory virus.