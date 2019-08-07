Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

FBI finds gunman in Dayton, Ohio, rampage was obsessed with violence

The gunman who killed his sister and eight other people in Dayton, Ohio, before he was slain by police had a history of violent obsessions and previously mused about committing mass murder, an FBI official said on Tuesday. FBI agent Todd Wickerham told a news conference two days after the massacre in the streets of Dayton's historic downtown Oregon District that investigators have yet to conclude what motivated the killer or whether he may have had an accomplice.

8chan owner called before U.S. Congress, as latest host drops site

Online message board 8chan's fortunes worsened on Tuesday, as the site was once again made homeless by a technical services provider and its owner was called to testify before the U.S. Congress after 8chan was linked to the weekend mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. The House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee demanded that owner Jim Watkins, an American living in the Philippines, testify about 8chan's efforts to address "the proliferation of extremist content, including white supremacist content."

Uncertain welcome awaits Trump in Ohio and Texas after deadly mass shootings

U.S. President Donald Trump, whose racially incendiary rhetoric critics blame for stoking violence, faced an uncertain welcome on Wednesday as he headed for the sites of the two latest deadly mass shootings, one of them being investigated as a hate crime. Trump was scheduled to visit Dayton, Ohio, scene of a rampage early on Sunday in which nine people and the suspect were killed, and then travel on to El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed at a Walmart store on Saturday before the gunman was taken alive.

Four dead in apparent murder-suicide in suburban Atlanta

A gunman shot dead three people at a home in Stone Mountain, Georgia, late on Tuesday, and then drove home and killed himself, said police. The multiple slayings in the unincorporated community in DeKalb County, about 20 miles northeast of Atlanta, appears to be part of a possible domestic dispute, Police Maj. Jerry Lewis told the news media.

Biden leads Democrats as minorities favor most electable candidate vs Trump: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Joe Biden maintained his lead for the Democratic presidential nomination as minorities gravitated toward the former vice president and his top rival, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, in search of the safest bets for beating President Donald Trump in 2020, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. The Aug. 1-5 public opinion poll, released on Tuesday, showed that 22% of Democrats and independents would vote for Biden, a level that is unchanged from a similar poll that ran last month. Another 18% said they supported Sanders, up 2 percentage points from the July poll.

FBI opens domestic terror investigation into Gilroy, Calif., mass shooting

The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into a California mass shooting by a 19-year-old gunman who killed three people at a food festival last week, officials said on Tuesday. Authorities have said they still do not know what motivated Santino William Legan, 19, to fire an assault-style rifle into a crowd in Gilroy, California, on July 28. His victims included a 6-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

After shootings, Trump reins in his attacks - for now

After back-to-back mass shootings in two states over the weekend spurred widespread condemnation of his rhetoric and style, President Donald Trump chose to suppress his instinct to attack his rivals - at least for now. Trump has spent a large part of the summer engaged in attacks on four minority congresswomen and an African-American lawmaker from Baltimore. He has long railed against illegal immigrants, characterizing a surge of asylum seekers from Central America as an "invasion."

Progressive candidate concedes in New York City Democratic primary

The Democratic primary race for Queens district attorney finally came to end an end on Tuesday with political newcomer Tiffany Cabán, a progressive backed by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, conceding victory to Melinda Katz, the establishment favorite candidate. Cabán, a queer Latino, declared victory on election night in June, but since then, the two candidates had been battling over absentee ballots in a weeks-long recount ending in Katz's favor. Last week, the New York City Board of Elections certified that Cabán lost by several dozen votes, but until now, the 31-year-old had yet to concede victory.