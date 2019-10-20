Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Bernie Sanders draws thousands to rally in New York in comeback from heart attack

U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders returned to the campaign trail in New York City on Saturday, three weeks after suffering a heart attack, and pledged to resume at full throttle his battle against the business and political establishment, including members of his own Democratic Party. "I am more than ready to assume the office of President of the United States. I am more than ready to take on the greed and corruption of the corporate elite and their apologists," Sanders told a gathering of thousands of people holding aloft placards at the Queensbridge Park.

Supreme Court takes up challenge to consumer protection agency

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge backed by President Donald Trump's administration to the structure of a federal agency assigned to protect consumers in the financial sector that could undermine its independence from presidential interference. The nine justices will hear an appeal involving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau brought by a law firm that had been investigated by the agency, arguing that its structure infringes on presidential powers as laid out in the U.S. Constitution.

California utility sees decade of power cuts to avoid wildfires

Northern Californians can expect widespread power cuts aimed at preventing wildfires for a decade while Pacific Gas & Electric upgrades wires systems, cuts back trees and takes other safety measures, the utility's chief executive said on Friday. Bill Johnson, who became CEO of bankrupt PG&E Corp earlier this year, told an emergency meeting with the California Public Utilities Commission (PUC) that recent power outages included lack of information and hardships that cannot be repeated.

U.S. judge limits Florida law curtailing felons' voting rights

A federal judge in Florida ruled on Friday that a state law requiring felons to pay fines, fees and restitution related to their convictions before being allowed to vote cannot be applied to people unable to make payments. In his opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee pointed to a U.S. constitutional amendment that prohibits denying citizens the right to vote in federal elections for failure to pay taxes. He also cited a previous federal court ruling that decreed access to voting "cannot be made to depend on an individual's financial resources."

Nestor slows to post-tropical cyclone, makes Florida landfall

Post-tropical cyclone Nestor made landfall in Florida on Saturday afternoon, bringing tornadoes that downed trees and shredded roofs in Gulf Coast towns and a storm surge that washed over streets. Nestor was downgraded from a tropical storm, its sustained winds decreasing to 45 miles per hour (72 kph) as it reached Florida's St. Vincent Island, the National Hurricane Center said in an afternoon update.

Bye Bye, Bei Bei: National Zoo panda leaves for China next month

Washington's National Zoo will soon have an empty-nester exhibit on display when Bei Bei, the 4-year-old male offspring of the zoo's giant panda couple, sets out for China next month to help breed more of his species in his parents' homeland. “Bei Bei is part of our family,” Steve Monfort, director of the Smithsonian's National Zoo, said in a statement. "We’re sad he’s leaving, but excited for the contributions he will make to the global giant panda population."

Texas prosecutors seek murder indictment against officer who shot woman at home

Texas prosecutors said on Friday they would seek a murder indictment against the former Fort Worth police officer who shot dead a 28-year-old black woman in her home. "We have completed an initial review of the case, and based on the evidence we intend to ask the Grand Jury for an indictment of murder against Aaron Dean," Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said in a statement. "We will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law."

Ex-Hercules Capital CEO and former food executive to plead guilty to U.S. college scam

The former chief executive of specialty finance lender Hercules Capital Inc and a former food manufacturer executive have agreed to plead guilty to charges related to their role in the U.S. college admissions scandal, prosecutors said on Friday. Federal prosecutors in Boston allege that Hercules Capital founder Manuel Henriquez and Michelle Janavs participated in schemes that involved bribery and college entrance exam cheating to help their children gain admission to top schools.