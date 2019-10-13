Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump defends Giuliani in tweet after report of federal probe

U.S. President Donald Trump defended his attorney Rudy Giuliani on Saturday as a "legendary crime buster" and "wonderful lawyer" after a media report that prosecutors are investigating whether the former New York mayor broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine. "So now they are after the legendary 'crime buster' and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani," Trump said in a statement on Twitter.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang's quixotic U.S. presidential campaign gets serious

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang knows most people initially viewed his candidacy for U.S. president – and his campaign promise to guarantee every American a basic, government-funded income – as a gimmick. "You all heard at some point there's an Asian man running for president who wants to give everyone $1,000 a month," the 44-year-old New York Democrat said to laughter and cheers inside a packed union hall this month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Louisiana's Democratic governor will face run-off election against Republican

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat seeking a second term, will face a Republican businessman in a run-off vote on Nov. 16 after failing to secure outright victory in an election on Saturday. Edwards received 47% of the votes cast in the six-candidate primary, according to results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. He had needed 50% to win a second term outright.

Hunter Biden disputes Trump attacks of his work, wades into impeachment fight

Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, for the first time on Sunday defended his work in Ukraine and China, after sustained criticism from Republican President Donald Trump that has in turn embroiled the White House in an impeachment inquiry. Hunter Biden, who has remained silent for months in the face of the attacks, said through his attorney that he was stepping down from the board of a Chinese company that has been the subject of criticism from Trump and his allies. He added that he would not work for a foreign-owned company if his father is elected president in 2020.

Deadly Los Angeles wildfire burns with subdued fury after change in weather

Firefighters have tightened their grip on a deadly Los Angeles wildfire burning with subdued fury on Sunday after extremely dry desert winds that had stoked the flames gave way to moister, gentler breezes blowing in from the Pacific. The so-called Saddleridge fire, which erupted Thursday night and raced across the northern edge of L.A.'s San Fernando Valley, had scorched nearly 8,000 acres (3,237 hectares) by Sunday but was mostly confined to foothills and canyons away from populated areas, fire officials said.

Ex-envoy tells impeachment inquiry Trump ousted her based on 'false claims'

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on Friday told a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump that Trump ousted her based on "unfounded and false claims" after she had come under attack by his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Marie Yovanovitch, the ambassador who was abruptly recalled from Kiev in May, spent more than nine hours in a closed-door meeting with House members and staff. She had been expected to appear last week, but was told not to by the State Department at the behest of the White House, according to Democratic House members. Lawmakers then issued a subpoena for her appearance and she complied.

One killed as hotel under construction collapses in New Orleans

One person was killed and at least 18 injured in New Orleans on Saturday when part of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapsed, filling a street with wreckage and clouds of dust. Video of the collapse was widely shared on social media and the fire department posted photos of the aftermath showing crumpled floors and tangles of broken construction materials.

'Broken system' starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers

New Mexico oil man Johnny Vega laid out his predicament as his crew hoisted pipes from a well during the biggest oil boom in U.S. history. The son of a Mexican guestworker, Vega cannot find enough legal workers to meet demand for his oil well service rigs.