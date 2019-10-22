Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Facebook announces steps to clamp down on misinformation ahead of 2020 election

Facebook has announced steps to combat misinformation and voter suppression ahead of the November 2020 U.S. presidential election, on the same day it disclosed the removal of a network of Russian accounts targeting U.S. voters on Instagram. Facebook said on Monday it would increase transparency through measures such as showing more information about the confirmed owner of a Facebook page and more prominently labeling content that independent fact-checkers have marked as false.

Wildfires threaten southern California homes, prompt evacuations

California firefighters worked through the night into early Tuesday to tackle a pair of wildfires threatening people's homes. Live aerial video footage broadcast by KABC-TV showed flames raging along a ridge-line at the edge of an affluent beach-front neighborhood located between Santa Monica and Malibu about 18 miles (30 km) west of downtown Los Angeles.

Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam

Actress Lori Loughlin is facing a new bribery charge after federal prosecutors on Tuesday said they brought additional charges against 18 wealthy parents, university athletic officials and others accused of participating in the largest U.S. college admissions scam ever uncovered. The "Full House" star is one of 11 parents hit with new charges. Federal prosecutors in Boston say Loughlin conspired to bribe University of Southern California employees to secure the admission of her two daughters.

Senators urge U.S. retirement fund to reverse China investment decision

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Tuesday again asked a federal retirement fund to reverse a decision to track a popular index provided by MSCI Inc, saying a failure to act would lead to U.S. pension savings being funneled to companies controlled by the Chinese government. The request is the latest effort by Republican Senator Marco Rubio, and Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, to stem U.S. investment in specific Chinese companies and it included signatures from other lawmakers, including Senator Mitt Romney, indicating the issue is gaining traction.

U.S. presidential hopeful Warren rallies with striking Chicago teachers

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren rallied with striking Chicago teachers on Tuesday, expressing support for the union's demands before the country's third-largest school system canceled classes for a fifth day. Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts and former teacher, joined a crowd of hundreds of teachers and parents outside an elementary school to back the Chicago teachers' demands for more resources, and promised to boost funding for U.S. public schools if elected president in 2020.

Teenager wounded in shooting near California high school -police

Police said a possible suspect has been apprehended after a person was shot and wounded on Tuesday just outside a high school in Santa Rosa, California. All school lockdowns had been lifted and there was no evidence the weapon was on campus, authorities said on Twitter.

U.S. EPA chief hints vehicle CO2 limits will tighten

The Trump administration’s chief environmental regulator said on Tuesday final U.S. vehicle carbon dioxide standards due out later this year could be more restrictive than current rules enacted by the Obama administration because they will eliminate certain loopholes. "In some of the out years, we're actually more restrictive on CO2 emissions than the Obama proposal was" because the proposed Trump administration rules will eliminate "off ramps" that make it easier for automakers to comply, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler told reporters after a speech to the Detroit Economic Club.

Trump administration says Obamacare plan premiums to fall

Monthly premiums for an average 2020 Obamacare health insurance plan will fall about 4 percent from this year, according to a report released Tuesday by the Trump administration, which has tried to dismantle the program. The Trump administration has cut back on funding for the health insurance program, which was created by President Barack Obama as part of the Affordable Care Act and is often called Obamacare, and has sought to overturn it in Congress and legal courts. Obamacare provides needs-based subsidies to help low-income people buy health insurance.