Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Bernie Sanders draws thousands to rally in New York in comeback from heart attack

U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders returned to the campaign trail in New York City on Saturday, three weeks after suffering a heart attack, and pledged to resume at full throttle his battle against the business and political establishment, including members of his own Democratic Party. "I am more than ready to assume the office of President of the United States. I am more than ready to take on the greed and corruption of the corporate elite and their apologists," Sanders told a gathering of thousands of people holding aloft placards at the Queensbridge Park.

California utility sees decade of power cuts to avoid wildfires

Northern Californians can expect widespread power cuts aimed at preventing wildfires for a decade while Pacific Gas & Electric upgrades wires systems, cuts back trees and takes other safety measures, the utility's chief executive said on Friday. Bill Johnson, who became CEO of bankrupt PG&E Corp earlier this year, told an emergency meeting with the California Public Utilities Commission (PUC) that recent power outages included lack of information and hardships that cannot be repeated.

Nestor slows to post-tropical cyclone, makes Florida landfall

Post-tropical cyclone Nestor made landfall in Florida on Saturday afternoon, bringing tornadoes that downed trees and shredded roofs in Gulf Coast towns and a storm surge that washed over streets. Nestor was downgraded from a tropical storm, its sustained winds decreasing to 45 miles per hour (72 kph) as it reached Florida's St. Vincent Island, the National Hurricane Center said in an afternoon update.

Texas prosecutors seek murder indictment against officer who shot woman at home

Texas prosecutors said on Friday they would seek a murder indictment against the former Fort Worth police officer who shot dead a 28-year-old black woman in her home. "We have completed an initial review of the case, and based on the evidence we intend to ask the Grand Jury for an indictment of murder against Aaron Dean," Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said in a statement. "We will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law."

Three U.S. Army soldiers killed, three injured in training accident in Georgia

Three U.S. Army soldiers were killed and three injured on a base in the state of Georgia on Sunday when their armored car was involved in an accident during a training exercise, the Army said. The incident involving a 37-ton Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle occurred early in the morning at the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield in southeast Georgia, the base said in a statement released on Twitter.

Chicago teachers, district joust over 'sticking points' on 2nd day of strike

Striking Chicago public school teachers reported some headway at the bargaining table on Friday in a contract dispute focused on reducing class sizes and other issues that would benefit students. In addition to wage increases, the union has emphasized the demands of teachers for more money to ease overcrowded classrooms and to add more nurses, social workers and teaching aides.

Opioid settlement talks fail, landmark trial expected Monday

A landmark trial over the U.S. opioid epidemic is on track to begin on Monday after drug companies and local governments failed to agree on a settlement on Friday that had been expected to be valued at around $50 billion. Top executives of the largest U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd left a Cleveland courthouse on Friday and lawyers for states and thousands of local governments said there was no agreement.