Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

New York police divers search Hudson River for missing swimmer

New York City police scuba divers searched the Hudson River on Saturday for a retired North Carolina professor who went missing while participating in a swim competition, officials said. Police began the search on Friday, soon after a witness reported Charles van der Horst, 67, went under the water during the 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim, said New York City Police Department spokesman Ahmed Nasser.

Trump administration owes D.C. government $7 million for inauguration: Washington Post

The Trump administration and Congress still owe the District of Columbia government $7 million for expenses related to the 2017 presidential inauguration, the Washington Post reported on Friday, raising questions about who will foot the bill for the president's planned July 4 speech at the Lincoln Memorial. Citing city and federal financial records, the Washington Post reported that the DC government has had to dip into a special fund dedicated to city security costs to protect against terrorist threats and for hosting large demonstrations, foreign dignitary visits and other non-routine events.

Fugitive ex-priest to face Arizona child sex charges

A fugitive former Catholic priest who fled to Italy and vanished after being indicted on child sex charges in Arizona in 2003 has been found and returned to Arizona, authorities said on Friday. Joseph Henn, 70, was arrested in Rome by Italian police late last month and brought back to Phoenix by U.S. marshals to face charges of child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor, Arizona prosecutors said.

Four candidates at top of Trump's list to replace Sarah Sanders: source

U.S. President Donald Trump has four leading candidates under consideration to replace outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Trump confidant said on Friday. The four are deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley, Stephanie Grisham, who is first lady Melania Trump's communications director, former State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert and outgoing Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Tires blow on United jet during Newark airport landing, no injuries

Tires on a United Airlines jet blew out as it landed at New Jersey's Newark airport on Saturday, causing flight delays but injuring none of the 166 passengers on board, officials said. United flight 627 became disabled on the runway after it "experienced multiple flat tires" upon landing at 1 p.m. from Denver, the airline said in a statement. Passengers were safely taken off and paramedics were on the scene as a precaution, it said.

Democratic contenders Biden, Sanders to face off in Miami debates

U.S. Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden will appear on the same stage with Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and six other rivals during the second of two nights of candidate debates scheduled for later this month in Miami. The first debate on June 26 will include candidates Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke among the 10 participants, NBC announced on Friday. The network is hosting that debate and a second one the following night.

Hundreds gather for vigil in Memphis neighborhood where man was shot

Some 300 people gathered on Friday evening for a candle-light vigil in the Memphis neighborhood where a young black man was shot dead by federal authorities as residents remained on edge following violent demonstrations earlier this week. Brandon Webber, a 20-year-old father of two, was shot and killed on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals seeking to arrest him on a warrant for aggravated assault and other charges, touching off clashes between police and protesters on the streets of Memphis that left 36 officers injured..

Four Democratic 2020 candidates court South Carolina's black voters

Four of the two dozen Democrats vying for their party's 2020 U.S. presidential nomination appeared at a Black Economic Alliance forum in Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday, with an eye on the key role black voters will play in the early-voting state. South Carolina will host the fourth nominating contest next year, after Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, and it is the first state where a significant proportion of the Democratic electorate - about 60 percent - is black.