Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Coronavirus probe at California nursing home slowed by shortage of test kits

A shortage of coronavirus testing kits is complicating efforts by California health officials to monitor a potential outbreak of the disease at nursing home where an elderly woman died from the infectious disease this week, authorities said on Wednesday. The difficulties come as regulatory hurdles at the federal and state level as well as logistical and technical challenges have slowed the rollout of testing kits across the United States, according to healthcare providers, public health officials and test makers.

Sanders vows to remain in White House race despite more losses to Biden

A resolute Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday he would stay in the Democratic presidential race despite a series of big losses to front-runner Joe Biden, promising to keep up the public pressure for his sweeping economic and social justice proposals. Sanders acknowledged falling behind the former vice president in the count of delegates needed to win the nomination, but said he remained committed to the overarching goal of defeating Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Trump's radical plan to waive payroll tax would punch hole in Social Security, Medicare budgets

President Donald Trump has picked his favorite weapon to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus - an elimination of the "payroll tax" on workers' gross earnings that is used to fund national retirement programs. Trump advisers on the White House economic team and Republican lawmakers are pushing for more targeted stimulus. But Trump has held firm on the idea, White House and Republican sources say.

U.S. House backs extension of FISA surveillance law

The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Wednesday to extend a divisive set of government surveillance tools, a major boost for efforts to reauthorize the program before it expires on Sunday. The Democratic-led House voted 278 to 136 for the "USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020." The vote was not along party lines, as 152 Democrats and 126 Republicans voted yes in a rare show of bipartisan support.

Coronavirus disrupts U.S. schools, sports, late-night television

Coronavirus spurred more disruptions to U.S. daily life on Wednesday as the largest public school district in Washington state announced a two-week closure, and the governor banned public gatherings of more than 250 people in the Seattle region. The greater Seattle area is the epicenter of the deadliest, and one of the largest, clusters of coronavirus infections in the United States, accounting for the bulk of at least 32 people killed by the highly contagious respiratory illness, also known as COVID-19.

Prominent Houston pastor pleads guilty to defrauding elderly investors

A prominent Houston megachurch pastor who counseled presidents and top executives pleaded guilty on Wednesday of conspiracy to sell $3.5 million in worthless bonds to elderly investors. Kirbyjon Caldwell, senior pastor at the Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston, one of the nation’s largest Protestant churches with about 17,000 members, faces between five and seven years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000 under his plea agreement.

The revolution that wasn’t: Bernie Sanders' second presidential bid falls to earth

Michigan voter Monique Dooley believed in Bernie Sanders’ forceful message of support for America’s working class. So she cast a ballot Tuesday in Detroit for the Democratic candidate she believes can win back the White House: Joe Biden.

Washington state bans gatherings, may close schools to fight COVID-19

Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday banned gatherings of over 250 people in the Seattle area, said he may soon close all schools and did not rule out eventual lockdowns to slow the spread of the United States' deadliest coronavirus outbreak. The ban targeted sports, concerts, worship services and other events in greater Seattle's King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties. Seattle Public Schools later announced they would close for at least two weeks starting Thursday to "disrupt widespread infection."

U.S. Capitol will end public tours, timing unclear: officials

The U.S. Capitol will end public tours during a coronavirus outbreak that has sickened more than 1,100 people in the United States and 125,000 worldwide, two congressional officials said on Wednesday. The timing of the halt on public tours was unclear, a U.S. Capitol official said.