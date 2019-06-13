Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Prosecutors drop Flint, Michigan water charges over 'flawed' probe

Michigan prosecutors on Thursday dropped all criminal charges over the deadly contamination of the city of Flint's water, saying a more thorough investigation was needed before they could proceed with the case. The charges were brought by the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), a federal prosecutorial agency, and were based on an investigation that state prosecutors described as "flawed."

Democrats name 20 U.S. presidential candidates for first debate

A sitting U.S. governor and a congressman will be among the four candidates left off the stage when the Democratic Party holds its pivotal first debate in Miami later this month. The Democratic National Committee announced on Thursday the list of 20 presidential candidates who qualified to participate in the debate.

South Carolina man who killed his five children sentenced to death

A South Carolina jury sentenced a man to death on Thursday after convicting him of murdering his five young children at their mobile home in 2014 before driving their decomposing bodies through several states and dumping them in Alabama. The jurors voted unanimously to give Timothy Jones the death penalty. The same jury last week found him guilty of the murders of Merah, 8; Elias, 7; Nahtahn, 6; Gabriel, 2; and Abigail, 1.

After a family vacation in Italy, U.S. congressman's wife admits to misusing campaign funds

The wife of a U.S. representative pleaded guilty on Thursday to federal charges alleging misuse of $250,000 in campaign funds and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors who are also bringing charges against her husband. The move by Margaret Hunter, wife of Republican U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter, came after she and her husband entered not guilty pleas in August 2018 that they spent campaign funds on items ranging from a holiday in Italy to Minnie Mouse ear headbands at Disneyland.

Michael Avenatti is sued for allegedly siphoning paraplegic's $4 million settlement

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against U.S. President Donald Trump, has been sued by a paraplegic former client who accused him of siphoning away a $4 million settlement he had won. Geoffrey Johnson is seeking at least $9.5 million, plus punitive damages, from Avenatti and several former colleagues in his civil lawsuit filed with the Orange County Superior Court in California.

Trump loses loyalist Sarah Sanders in another White House departure

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, a fierce loyalist of President Donald Trump who channeled his combativeness toward the news media, will leave her job at month's end for a possible political future in her home state of Arkansas, Trump said on Thursday. Sanders, who has worked with Trump since the early days of his unconventional run for office and became a national public figure in her own right, is the latest in a long line of senior advisers to leave the White House.

Black man killed in Memphis was a suspect in shooting: authorities

A young black man shot dead by federal agents as they sought to arrest him in Memphis, triggering overnight clashes between police and protesters, was wanted as a suspect in the shooting of a man in Mississippi earlier this month, authorities said on Thursday. At least two dozen police officers were injured in the street unrest in Memphis after Brandon Webber, 20, was killed on Wednesday night by members of a federal fugitive task force seeking him on warrants stemming from the June 3 incident in Hernando, a Mississippi city just south of Memphis.

Government watchdog: Trump aide Conway should be fired for political comments

A U.S. government watchdog agency on Thursday recommended Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, be fired for repeatedly violating U.S. law with political comments while serving in the White House. The White House immediately rejected the special counsel office's ruling and demanded that it withdraw its report.

Democrats: Trump comments give green light to foreign election meddling

Democratic lawmakers accused President Donald Trump on Thursday of giving Russia the green light to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential race, while a top Republican ally said Trump was wrong to say he would accept political dirt from foreign sources. The uproar followed televised comments in which the U.S. president told ABC News he would be willing to listen to such damaging information about political opponents as he seeks re-election.