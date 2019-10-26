Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Target Corp on Friday became the latest retailers to remove all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder from their stores, after the healthcare conglomerate recalled some bottles because of possible asbestos contamination. "Following the national voluntary recall initiated by Johnson & Johnson, Target removed all Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder 22-ounce bottles from our stores and Target.com," the company said.

Lawmakers hear from 'corroborating' witness in Trump impeachment probe

A senior U.S. diplomat on Saturday offered what Democrats characterized as corroborating testimony in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, although the witness was expected to tell lawmakers his knowledge of the events at hand was limited. Philip Reeker, the acting assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, met with the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees behind closed doors at the U.S. Capitol.

In tweet, President Trump laments loss of iPhone home button

When Apple Inc removed the home button on some iPhone models starting in 2017, the change upset some of its customers because it forced them to swipe upward, rather than tap a button, to unlock the device or return to its home screen. It appears that U.S. President Donald Trump, who uses a government-issued iPhone, is among those who do not like the change.

U.S. says talks progressing with Saudi on possible nuclear program

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Saturday that conversations with Saudi Arabia on a nuclear program are going forward. The world’s top oil exporter had said it wanted to use nuclear power to diversify its energy mix. It wants to go ahead with a full-cycle nuclear program, including the production and enrichment of uranium for atomic fuel.

Trumps weigh selling rights to their Washington hotel

The Trump Organization on Friday said it was exploring a sale of the rights to its Washington hotel, a property at the center of litigation over allegations that President Donald Trump violated anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution. The possible license sale, being marketed by real estate company JLL, stems in part from criticisms from ethics watchdogs and lawmakers regarding the family's profits from the hotel, which is in a historic building on Pennsylvania Avenue in the heart of the capital.

Obama on Rep. Cummings: 'Nothing weak about looking out for others'

Democratic leaders past and present remembered the late Elijah Cummings on Friday in eulogies that drew an implicit contrast between the civil rights activist and President Donald Trump, in whose impeachment inquiry the lawmaker played a leading role. "There's nothing weak about looking out for others. You're not a sucker to have integrity and to treat others with respect," said former President Barack Obama.

In South Carolina, Democrats accuse Trump of sowing racism

Democratic presidential candidates in South Carolina on Saturday accused President Donald Trump of stoking racism as they vied for the state's black vote in its strategically important early primary. Seven Democrats participated in a forum at historically black Benedict College a day after Trump was presented an award there for his work on criminal justice, sparking outrage among candidates and temporarily prompting Senator Kamala Harris to pull out.

United Airlines says in talks with Apple on San Francisco airport upgrade

United Airlines is in early discussions with Apple Inc about upgrading the U.S. carrier's terminal at San Francisco International airport, United's Chief Digital Officer Linda Jojo told journalists on Friday without providing more details. "I’m being deliberately vague," she said.

U.S. diplomat unaware of possible quid pro quo on Ukraine

The top U.S. diplomat for Europe did not know U.S. security aid may have been withheld to pressure Ukraine's new president to conduct investigations politically helpful to U.S. President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Philip Reeker, the acting assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, testified on Saturday before three Democratic-led House of Representatives panels conducting an inquiry into whether to impeach Trump.