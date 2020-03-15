Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Delta suspends some London, Dublin flights after new U.S. travel restrictions

Delta Air Lines Inc said Sunday it will halt service to London from Detroit and Dublin flights from New York after the White House announced it was imposing new travel restrictions on United Kingdom and Ireland. The second-largest U.S. airline has slashed its trans-Atlantic schedule and will be flying just five flights a day to Europe starting this week, compared with 92 last year to 31 European destinations at the peak travel season.

Gasoline becomes more affordable, just when Americans don't need it

At two gasoline stations in Scarsdale, a wealthy suburb of New York City not far from one of the nation's worst outbreaks of coronavirus, attendants whiled away the minutes on a rainy Friday morning at what would normally be their busiest time of day. "We've had one or two customers - that's it," said Julio Barrios as he sat under an umbrella at the full-service Shell station in downtown Scarsdale. "For more than a week, business has been slow."

U.S. Democrat impeachment lawyer tests positive for coronavirus

Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who led the questioning of witnesses in the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump, said Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Goldman, who worked under committee chairman Adam Schiff, said on Twitter that he was almost fully recovered after dealing with flu-like symptoms but that he was exasperated with the obstacles he faced in getting tested despite showing symptoms and testing negative for the flu.

Trump tests negative for coronavirus, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland

Donald Trump tested negative for the coronavirus, his doctor said on Saturday, as the U.S. president extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to slow the spread of a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life. After White House officials took the unprecedented step of checking the temperatures of journalists entering the briefing room, Trump told reporters he took a test for the virus on Friday night. On Saturday evening, his physician, Sean Conley, said the results were negative.

Biden gets backing from largest U.S. teachers union

U.S. Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden has won the backing of the National Education Association, the largest U.S. teachers union with 3 million members. "Joe is the tireless advocate for public education and is the partner that students and educators need in the White House,” NEA President Lily Eskelsen García said in a statement on Saturday.

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move; U.S. death toll hits 62

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating global coronavirus pandemic. For the second time since the financial crisis of 2008, the Fed cut rates at an emergency meeting, aiming for a target range of 0% to 0.25% to help put a floor under a rapidly disintegrating global economy.

Americans will have access to more than 2,000 labs for coronavirus testing, Pence says

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence promised on Sunday that Americans would have access in the days ahead to more than 2,000 laboratories capable of processing coronavirus tests, and a leading expert said the country would launch a new phase of testing for the fast-spreading disease. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Pence also said he and President Donald Trump would brief U.S. state governors on Monday on the widening testing amid a fast-escalating global health crisis.

U.S. eyes aid for airlines; sees no domestic travel curbs for now

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said he was in close touch with Congress about helping U.S. airlines weather a massive downturn in business due to sweeping travel restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus. Mnuchin told ABC News' "This Week" program he was talking with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi about measures this week to help airlines and other sectors reeling from a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.