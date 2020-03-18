Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Drive-thru coronavirus test sites popping up slowly across America

Drive-thru coronavirus testing sites are starting to pop up across the United States but few if any are at the major retail stores that pledged last week to provide parking lot space for them. On Wednesday, many Americans with suspected coronavirus infections were heading to drive-thru testing sites at hospitals, with their doctor's referral. They were met by healthcare workers in protective gear, swabbing their noses through an open window.

Trump to remove migrants who cross U.S.-Mexico border illegally due to coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration will use a health-focused statute to swiftly remove migrants or asylum seekers who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. During a press conference at the White House, Trump confirmed that he would invoke a statute that allows the U.S. surgeon general to block people or goods from certain countries or places to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

Melania Trump to star in U.S. coronavirus awareness ads

First lady Melania Trump will urge Americans to wash their hands and keep their distance from one another to fight coronavirus in a new TV ad campaign produced with major U.S. broadcast networks, the White House said on Wednesday. ABC, CBS, NBC and other networks will air the public service announcements, which will also include other Trump administration officials and "communicate the most important ways Americans can protect themselves and those most at risk," the White House said in a statement.

Facing death threats, ex-Jeffrey Epstein associate Maxwell sues his estate

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has sued the late financier's estate, seeking to recoup legal fees to defend against women's claims that she helped recruit them for Epstein's alleged sex-trafficking scheme. In a complaint filed with the Superior Court in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein's estate is being probated, Maxwell said she "had no involvement in or knowledge of -Epstein's alleged misconduct," but the financier repeatedly promised to support her financially.

U.S.-Canada border shuts as coronavirus battle intensifies

The United States and Canada closed their shared border to "non-essential traffic" on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump moved to hasten medical equipment production and said hospital ships would be deployed in the battle against the coronavirus. The steps were announced as Wall Street extended a four-week plunge in the face of deepening concerns about a public health crisis that has paralyzed large sectors of the U.S. economy and led to fears of a global recession.

Trump says he will invoke wartime act to fight 'enemy' coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump moved on Wednesday to accelerate production of desperately needed medical equipment to battle the coronavirus pandemic and said an estimate that U.S. unemployment could conceivably reach 20 percent was a worst case scenario. Scrambling to address the virus after initially playing it down, Trump said he is invoking the Defense Production Act, putting in place a law that will allow the U.S. government to speed production of masks, respirators, ventilators and other needed equipment.

Meet the Americans still going out and gathering in large groups

As people in San Francisco shelter in place and New York City was warned to prepare for a similar measure, some 40 people met in New Mexico for an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting on Wednesday amid White House pleas to avoid groups as the country battles coronavirus. Officials are telling Americans they must practice social distancing and avoid groups of more than 10 people to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Biden's wins in U.S. states that matter most set stage for duel with Trump

With Bernie Sanders on the ropes in the race for the Democratic Party nomination, Joe Biden can turn his attention now to a November matchup against Republican Donald Trump, backed by momentum in states that decide U.S. presidential elections. Biden dominated Sanders in Tuesday's contests in three states, including Florida and Arizona, both known as political battlegrounds because their voters can swing to either party and so decide who takes the White House.