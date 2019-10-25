Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

UAW turns to Ford after GM workers approve new contract

The United Auto Workers union said on Friday it has chosen Ford Motor Co as the next U.S. automaker the union will negotiate with after workers at General Motors Co approved a new contract deal. The UAW said 57% of hourly workers at GM voted to approve the deal to end a contentious 40-day U.S. strike, the longest automotive labor stoppage since 1970.

Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Target Corp on Friday became the latest retailers to remove all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder from their stores, after the healthcare conglomerate recalled some bottles because of possible asbestos contamination. "Following the national voluntary recall initiated by Johnson & Johnson, Target removed all Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder 22-ounce bottles from our stores and Target.com," the company said.

Winds driving California wine country fire abate - for now

The winds that drove wildfires that forced some 2,000 people to flee homes in Northern California's wine country are expected to abate on Friday. While it gives firefighters a better chance to tackle the blaze and utility workers time to re-connect electricity, the break may be short-lived, forecasters with the National Weather Service (NWS) said early Friday.

In tweet, President Trump laments loss of iPhone home button

When Apple Inc removed the home button on some iPhone models starting in 2017, the change upset some of its customers because it forced them to swipe upward, rather than tap a button, to unlock the device or return to its home screen. It appears that U.S. President Donald Trump, who uses a government-issued iPhone, is among those who do not like the change.

Trumps weigh selling rights to their Washington hotel

The Trump Organization on Friday said it was exploring a sale of the rights to its Washington hotel, a property at the center of litigation over allegations that President Donald Trump violated anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution. The possible license sale, being marketed by real estate company JLL, stems in part from criticisms from ethics watchdogs and lawmakers regarding the family's profits from the hotel, which is in a historic building on Pennsylvania Avenue in the heart of the capital.

Reigning champs Courage brace for Chicago's 'aggressive attack'

With home-field advantage and reigning champion status, the North Carolina Courage are apparent favorites to take home the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship on Sunday. Of course, they would be among the last to tell you that.

Obama on Rep. Cummings: 'Nothing weak about looking out for others'

Democratic leaders past and present remembered the late Elijah Cummings on Friday in eulogies that drew an implicit contrast between the civil rights activist and President Donald Trump, in whose impeachment inquiry the lawmaker played a leading role. "There's nothing weak about looking out for others. You're not a sucker to have integrity and to treat others with respect," said former President Barack Obama.

Two charities to pay $6 million to resolve U.S. pharma kickback probe

Two charities will pay $6 million to resolve claims they operated as pass-throughs for seven pharmaceutical companies to pay kickbacks to Medicare patients using their high-priced medications, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday. The settlements with the patient assistance charities Good Days and Patient Access Network Foundation were the first with foundations linked to an industry-wide probe that has resulted in $840 million in settlements with drugmakers.

Fiat Chrysler recalls 108,000 diesel Ram 1500 pickup trucks for coolant leaks

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Friday it is recalling 108,000 Ram 1500 diesel-powered pickup trucks in the United States for coolant leaks tied to reports of some fires and four minor injuries. The Italian-American automaker said the recall covers trucks from the 2014 through 2019 model years after finding microscopic cracks in some Exhaust Gas Recirculation coolers. The injuries occurred when customers attempted to manually extinguish engine compartment fires.

United Airlines says in talks with Apple on San Francisco airport upgrade

United Airlines is in early discussions with Apple Inc about upgrading the U.S. carrier's terminal at San Francisco International airport, United's Chief Digital Officer Linda Jojo told journalists on Friday without providing more details. "I’m being deliberately vague," she said.