Reuters: US public support for providing arms to Ukraine declines

Support for supplying weapons to Ukraine is diminishing among Americans from both major political parties, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The two-day poll, which concluded on Oct. 4, revealed that only 41% of respondents agreed with the statement that Washington "should provide weapons to Ukraine," while 35% disagreed, and the remainder were uncertain.

This trend could be concerning for Kyiv, as it heavily relies on U.S. arms in its fight against a Russian invasion.

Support for U.S. weapon shipments is down from May, when a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed 46% of Americans backed sending arms, while 29% were opposed and the rest unsure.

The survey was conducted amid ongoing discussions among U.S. congressional leaders regarding President Joe Biden's request for an additional $24 billion in funding for Ukraine. This funding includes approximately $17 billion designated for defense assistance.

Read also: UK to provide Ukraine with $600 million in winter support payments

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.