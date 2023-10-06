Reuters: US sanctions 42 Chinese companies over Russian military support

The U.S. Commerce Department added 42 Chinese companies to the export control list for their support of Russia's military and defense industry, Reuters reported on Oct. 6.

"Today’s additions to the Entity List provide a clear message: if you supply the Russian defense sector with U.S.-origin technology, we will find out, and we will take action," Matthew Axelrod, assistant secretary for export enforcement, said in a statement.

Seven additional entities from Finland, Germany, India, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom were also added to the export control list. Included in the export control list are companies that contribute microelectronics to Russia's military for their use of precision guidance systems in missiles and drones that target civilians in Ukraine.

Companies are added to the Entity List when the U.S. deems them to be a threat to national security or foreign policy. Suppliers must obtain government licenses before shipping goods to the entities listed.

The additions to the export control list come just weeks after the U.S. imposed sanctions on five Russian and 11 Chinese companies for their role in supplying drone technology components used in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

When contacted by Reuters, the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

